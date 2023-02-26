After Spending Thursday Night With Floyd Mayweather, Ivana Knoll Wears A Sexy Outfit 

Her admirers describe her as the most stunning woman in the universe. Ivana Knoll was obviously a long-lasting memory for Floyd Mayweather because he asked her to his big weekend in London after naming her the sexiest World Cup fan.

Due to the provocative attire she wore while cheering on Luka Modric and company all the way to the semifinals in Qatar, the former Miss Croatia attracted a lot of attention.

Dancer Ivana Knoll wears a braless, transparent costume. She has since attended a different sporting event after receiving an all-access invitation to Mayweather’s birthday party on Thursday and reserving ringside seats to witness at the O2 Arena.

Fans called Mayweather’s first fight in the UK against a former reality TV star a sham as the event itself took place in front of a nearly empty stadium.

The Period Ivana Knoll Spent In London

That came after Knoll established herself in London and paraded the city’s streets in a short black dress that enthralled admirers.

She appeared dangerously hot while posing by police cars, lampposts, phone boxes, and other things; one admirer even made the joke that she would “cause accidents on the streets.”

The Balkan beauty gained notoriety after the World Cup and now has 3.5 million Instagram followers. She frequently amuses her followers with risque photoshoots in revealing bikinis or form-fitting clothing.

She posted several videos of the boxer enjoying his extravagant birthday cake at the VIP party, and that obviously caught Mayweather’s attention.

She attracted the attention of the cameramen at the O2 Arena as well, frequently appearing in the TV footage to the delight of many viewers.

Adele recently revealed some of her health issues with the audience during a performance at Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas.

What Medical Condition Does Adele Have?

Adele admitted to having back problems for the majority of her life in a 2021 interview with The Face.

She also suffered two herniated discs—one in 2021 and the other when she was 15 and a strong sneeze caused it. Adele performs particular exercises as a consequence of these issues.