Jian Kayo, goalie for Ituano FC, passed away unexpectedly. A goalie, aged 21, was discovered dead in his apartment. Let’s investigate his and Jian Kayo’s deaths to find out what happened.

Where did Jian Kayo go?

According to a statement released by the So Paulo football club on Saturday (the 18th), Ituano goalkeeper Jian Kayo was discovered dead at his residence. The circumstances of Jian Kayo’s passing remain unknown.

To the world’s profound dismay, Ituano FC must report the passing of athlete Jian Kayo Gomes Soares. The club made the announcement, “His corpse was discovered at his home on Saturday night, the 18th.”

Jian Kayo moved from his birthplace of Paraná to Itu in the interior of So Paulo in 2021 to play for the under-20 team of the local Ituano club. He also began the year’s Campeonato Paulista and Copa So Paulo in the same year. This year was the goalkeeper’s first year with the major league club.

Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his loved ones, and his many friends as they cope with this tragic loss. Ituano FC is giving the family its whole attention and support while they go through this terrible tragedy. More details would be released “as soon as we receive permission from the authorities and the family,” he said.

What happened to Jian Kayo?

The death of Jian Kayo, the third goalie for the Ituano team, was revealed on Sunday morning (19). He was discovered on Saturday night at his residence in Itu (SP).

The 21-year-old athlete did not participate for the professional squad despite having played in many games for the club’s minor divisions, including the 2022 Copa So Paulo de Futebol Jnior.

After impressing for Internacional’s junior teams, Jian Kayo joined the club in 2020 and quickly rose to prominence as one of the club’s top prospects. He got some game time with the professional squad and was heralded as a promising young talent in Brazilian football.

There has been no announcement of the official cause of death. In an official statement, Ituano FC expressed its profound sadness at the loss of the athlete and promised its full support to the family during this difficult moment.

When authorities and Jian Kayo’s family have approved, the club has promised to make more public statements regarding his death as soon as feasible.

Jian Kayo began his professional career with Sao Paulo when he was 13 years old in 2015. He played for many Tricolor junior teams until joining Ituano in November 2021, where he swiftly rose to the under-20 level.

Jian Kayo, a Paraná native, was adored by fans for his charisma and skill on the field. He often attended major music festivals like Lollapalooza because he loved music from the last century, especially the blues and old rock.

Nevertheless, towards the conclusion of last year, Jian made it onto Ituano’s professional squad. Former coach Carlos Pimentel, who departed the team two weeks ago, praised the young player’s boundless enthusiasm and drive throughout their time together.

To whatever he did, he brought a bright and joyful spirit. He never skipped a workout or other practise. He was the type of man who could make anyone else grin. The former coach of Ituano praised him as “very simple to deal with” and “a really wonderful man.”

A year after signing with Ituano, Jian was promoted to the professional squad thanks to his strong play. He joined Deivity and Jefferson Paulino as the backup goalkeepers for the Campeonato Paulista dispute.

Paulisto’s third string, known as Ituano, faced Santo André at the Novelli Jnior stadium on Sunday night. We were able to keep the score even.

