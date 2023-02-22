Taner Savut Cause Of Death – How Did He Died?

Taner Savut, the sporting director of Hatayspor, was found dead under the rubble. On February 6, 2023, he passed away. The football community is reacting with astonishment and grief to this news.

It took nearly two weeks, but Taner Savut’s body was finally located on a Tuesday.

Taner Savut’s Death Cause

As of February 6th, Savut has gone missing. Devastating earthquakes in the area are likely to blame.

Who was Taner Savut?

The Turkish football team Taner Savut competed in the Super Lig. He had previously been a professional footballer, having played for numerous different clubs in Turkey, and now he was the club’s sporting director.

On August 10, 1974, in Izmir, Turkey, Hakan Savut entered the world. He began his professional football career in 1994 with Izmirspor and played for numerous other Turkish teams, including Fenerbahçe, Göztepe, and Siirtspor. Savut made 71 appearances as right defender for top-flight Süper Lig club Siirtspor, scoring his lone goal that season. He began his career in the lower leagues and played for numerous teams till 2011. Such teams were Sakaryaspor, Alanyaspor, and Tokatspor.

Savut’s previous job was as the sporting director for another Turkish team, Gaziantepspor. Many people in the football world are saddened by the news of Savut’s premature death, which was caused by an earthquake in the area where he lived.

A building fell in his neighbourhood of skenderun, and reports have it that he was discovered under the debris. Deaths are thought to have been brought on by the region’s recent series of severe earthquakes. Many buildings collapsed and several people were injured as a result of the earthquake, which was estimated to have had a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale. Monday also saw another earthquake, which was likewise 6.3 on the magnitude scale.

Several people in the football community have shown their sadness at Savut’s death by sending condolences to his family and friends.

Christian Atsu, a winger for Hatayspor, paid tribute to Taner Savut by saying he was shocked and dismayed by the news. Atsu had worked closely with Savut since joining the club in January. Atsu praised Savut on social media, calling him a “wonderful person” and “genuine professional” who had made him feel at home with the club.

The news of Savut’s death has rocked the world of Turkish football, and many have taken to social media to pay respect to him. Nihat zdemir, president of the Turkish Football Federation, expressed his sympathies to Savut’s family and friends, calling him a “valued member” of the football family.

Taner Savut’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the football community and served as a sobering reminder of the precariousness of life.

