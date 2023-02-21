Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are having fun flirting

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny play! The Kardashians star and Puerto Rican superstar’s Saturday outing with Justin and Hailey Bieber fueled romance rumours.

Kendall’s close pal stated she and 28-year-old Bad Bunny are having fun flirting—27-year-old Kendall.

Entertainment Tonight reported Kendall and Bad Bunny flirting.

The insider tells Entertainment Tonight that Kendall and Bad Bunny are drawn to one another and have a flirtatious feelings. “Even though it is still very fresh, they seem to appreciate each other and like being in each other’s presence. They are pals with each other’s friends and spent Saturday evening at Wally’s in Beverly Hills eating dinner with Hailey, Justin, and their other common friends. It has been enjoyable for both of them up to this point.”

Photos taken at Saturday’s event show the “Titi Me Preguntó” artist exiting Wallys after Kendall and the Biebers. He was following in their footsteps. GRAMMY winner Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, reportedly departed by a side exit as the two were supposedly dining together.

Although Jenner left the restaurant wearing head-to-toe brown leather, Bad Bunny wore a brown button-up, a white shirt, and tan jeans. The photos show that Jenner is attempting to shield her face as she leaves the restaurant. He completed the outfit wearing a reversed baseball cap in a consistent colour scheme.

The international megastar will find that keeping up with Kendall is a lot less of a challenge. Another report claims that Bad Bunny has only recently acquired a Los Angeles home.

According to an ET source, “Bad Bunny just purchased a new house in Los Angeles and has been spending a lot more time there.”

According to the source, the two are having a good time with everything. “Kendall was introduced to him by a mutual acquaintance, and the two of them immediately clicked. As of right now, none of them is taking it seriously, and they are both enjoying themselves.”

Best instrumental performance at a Los Angeles bar

When Kendall and the musician who won a GRAMMY for best instrumental performance were spotted kissing in a bar in Los Angeles earlier this month, gossip website Deuxmoi began spreading rumours that the two were dating.

During an interview in March of 2022, Booker provided some rare insight into the dynamics of his relationship with the inventor of 818 Tequila, despite both endeavouring to keep their connection out of the public eye. When asked about dating while in the public glare, he told WSJ. Magazine that “I wouldn’t say it’s challenging.” It wasn’t always like this, but I’m in a good position. “To tell you the truth, I’m living life to the fullest right now, and that was so easy for me to say since it wasn’t always this way.”

Kendall, for her part, has already elaborated on the reasons why she prefers to keep the details of her romantic life to herself. She told Vogue Australia in May 2019 that she had “a taste of how my sisters coped with [the attention], and it’s good to learn from that.” By “sisters,” she referred to her elder sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian. “For me, a lot of things are extremely precious and very holy, like my friends and relationships, and I think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.” “For me, many things are extraordinary and very sacred.”

