Carlos Medina Is Arrested For Bishop David O’Connell’s Murder

Renowned as a “peacemaker” in Los Angeles, the long-serving Catholic bishop has been shot and killed. Police have named the suspect as him.

Authorities announced at a press conference on Monday that 65-year-old Carlos Medina had been detained in association with the assassination of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell. The bishop’s housekeeper’s spouse is Medina, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. According to officials, Medina allegedly owned an SUV identical to the one that was seen pulling up to the bishop’s driveway.

Bishop David O’Connell’s Early Life

In 2015, Pope Francis appointed O’Connell, an Irishman by birth, as an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. O’Connell attended All Hallows College in Dublin to prepare for the ministry, and he was ordained in 1979 to work in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Following his ordination, he worked in several Los Angeles parishes as a pastor and associate pastor.

Bishop David O’Connell’s Death

Some parishioners visited the scene of the bishop’s death to pray as the killing of the bishop sent shockwaves through the los angeles catholic community. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that at 12:57 PM, a medical emergency contact came in. Deputies were called to a house in Hacienda Heights on Sunday. There, they discovered 69-year-old O’Connell unconscious and bleeding from an upper chest gunshot wound. Officials reported that he was declared dead at the site. How long O’Connell was already deceased before sheriff’s deputies showed up at the house is unknown.

FAQs

1. Who is the murderer of Bishop David O’Connell?

Ans. Carlos Medina

2. What is the age of Carlos Medina?

Ans. 65 years old

