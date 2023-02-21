Bella Thorne Declines To Sign A “Sexy” Pictures Of Her When She Was Just Underage

A “sexy” picture of Bella Thorne taken when she was 16 years old, according to Bella Thorne, was not something she would sign. As long as the photographs are appropriate, Bella Thorne is glad to sign them.

What Did Bella Thorne Said?

The 25-year-old developer of OnlyFans, a former Disney star, has disclosed that she recently declined to sign a “sexy” underage photograph of herself that was given to her by a male admirer.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, Thorne remembered her experience with the man, stating bluntly: “I typically don’t tell [fans] off but they insulted me.”

The “Shake It Up” actress claimed that the admirer’s first request was for her to sign a seductive image from a 2017 GQ magazine.

Thorne described the photo as “very sensual” and added, “My butt is out, I’m wearing lingerie, and I’m topless.”

When the autograph hunter took out a second sensual photo from a Candie’s campaign that was taken when she was only 16, she still refused to sign it.

She Enjoys Signing Autographs

On the red carpet the previous year, Thorne is depicted. She claims that she often enjoys signing autographs for her fans.

“Come on, Bella, he said. “Sign it for me.” I did not enjoy it. The man’s insistence was unacceptable, Thorne recalled.

“There was some items there from a Candie’s campaign that I did when I was 16 and it was evident that he wanted me to sign things that were perceived as seductive and even underage and I was like, ‘Give me something different.’ Aren’t they all sexy, he asked. Thorne threw in. No, I’ve had enough.

Thorne’s 2014 Candies commercial, in which she was pictured wearing a pink bikini, a pink bra, and white shorts, was condemned for sexualizing young girls.

Thorne said of those responsible for the divisive campaign, “I get it, they have to make money, and everyone has a job so I get that. I was underage, so that was just inappropriate.

