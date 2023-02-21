Red McCombs: A Former Club Owner In The NBA And NFL, Passed Away At Age 95

William Joe “Red” McCombs, a longstanding Texas businessman and previous owner of two NBA teams, an NFL franchise, and a franchise, passed away on Sunday at his San Antonio home, his family announced on Monday. At the age of 95, McCombs lost his wife Charline in 2019.

How Did Red McCombs Died?

The statement that referred to McCombs as “a Texas icon” read, “The whole McCombs family is heartbroken to say that our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Red McCombs passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.”

According to the statement, “Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched countless lives and affected our community in unfathomable ways.” But to us, he was always “Dad” or “Poppop” in the first place.

According to the McCombs Enterprises website, McCombs owned more than 400 businesses in his lifetime. The University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business bears his name.

We are saddened by the demise of Billy Joe “Red” McCombs and are currently thinking of his loved ones. Red was well renowned for being charitable. He and his family gave the business school $50 million in 2000.

More Than 400 Business

Between his two ownership spells, he also owned the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL, and the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA twice. The Vikings issued a statement expressing their appreciation for McCombs and their sympathies for his family.

After selling his ownership of the team, “Red personified his iconic ‘Purple Pride’ motto and remained a diehard Vikings fan,” according to the statement.

He Likes Sports

Red had a “strong enthusiasm for sports, but it was plain that his children and grandchildren were what he loved most,” the statement read.

Moreover, McCombs was crucial to Formula One’s return to the United States. He was one of the biggest investors in Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, the first F1 racetrack in the country to be built specifically for the sport and the venue for the U.S. Grand Prix since 2012.

The Texas track and yearly grand prix played a crucial role in the attempts of the international racing series to develop and expand a sizable presence in the United States. Three Formula One races are scheduled.

FAQ’s

1. Who was Red McCombs ?

A. He was a former NBA and NFL team player

2. What was his profession?

A. Former NBA

3. How old was Red McCombs ?

A. 95 years old

4. What happened to McCombs?

A. He died

Read Also: Is Cassi Davis Alive Or Dead? Viral rumours suggest she died