Memphis Shooting Leaves One Dead And 10 Injured; Three Persons Are Being Suspected

According to authorities, a shooting early on Sunday at a nightclub in Memphis, Tennessee, left one person dead and 10 others injured. As of Sunday night, no suspect had been taken into custody.

What Happened In Memphis?

According to the Memphis Police Department, five persons were transported in critical condition to nearby hospitals. In private automobiles, five more people with less serious injuries were taken to nearby hospitals and eventually released.

Police reported that they had located victims in two places. Before one in the morning, police arrived at the Live Lounge nightclub and discovered two victims. They learnt about gunshot victims at a neighbouring site while they were at the nightclub, where they discovered one person dead and three others who were critically injured.

Motive Behind Shooting

Police claimed they had no idea if there were multiple shooters, and the motivation remained a mystery. Authorities said three people of interest were being sought, and one of them might have been hurt and in need of aid.

At the Memphis International Airport and roughly 10 miles south of downtown Memphis is the Whitehaven neighbourhood, where the incident took place. Among residential areas and close to eateries, supermarkets, churches, and medical offices, shooting broke out.

As part of a violent start to 2023, the crime follows other recent, high-profile shootings at Michigan State University and Monterey Park, California.

FAQ’s

1. What happened in Memphis?

A.mass shooting

2. How many people were died?

A. 1

3. How many people were injured?

A. 10

4. Who were the suspect?

A. 3 people were accused of shooting

