Denali Brehmer Offer To Pay $9 Million And Catfishing Her, An Alaskan Lady Admitted To Killing Her “Best Friend”

After Denali Brehmer she met online offered to pay her $9 million if she brought him pictures and recordings of her killing her “best friend,” an Alaskan lady admitted to killing the woman.

Who Is Denali Brehmer?

According to the Alaska Department of Justice, Denali Brehmer, 22, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to first-degree murder in the killing of Cynthia Hoffman in June 2019.

Hoffman, 19, passed away from a headshot wound to the back. According to court filings, her body was discarded in the Eklutna River, which is located about 27 miles northeast of Anchorage.

Brehmer, who was 18 years old at the time of the murder, allegedly began making plans for the assassination after a man she met online promised to give her money in exchange for proof that she had killed someone.

What Happened To Brehmer?

Authorities claimed that although Brehmer knew the man as “Tyler” and had started dating him, he had actually catfished her and assumed the identity of a millionaire from Kansas. According to the authorities, his real name is Indiana native Darin Schilmiller.

According to court records, Brehmer and Schilmiller began preparing for various crimes, including the “rape and murder of someone in Alaska,” in exchange for money.

According to authorities, Brehmer picked Hoffman as the victim and enlisted the aid of four friends: Kayden McIntosh, Caleb Leyland, and two other minors who have not been identified. Brehmer promised them “large portions of money” in exchange for their assistance in killing Hoffman.

The group texted Hoffman’s parents after killing her to tell them they had dropped her off at a park while also destroying some of her personal items. According to the police, Hoffman was not sexually molested.

Charged For Murdering

Brehmer was detained in 2019 and charged with two counts of second-degree murder as well as two counts each of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree solicitation of murder, and tampering with physical evidence.

The remaining charges were dropped after she entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder, according to the Alaska Department of Law. She will get a sentencing in August, with a potential prison term of 30 to 99 years. On Saturday, a request for comment from her counsel was not promptly answered.

FAQ’s

1. Who is Denali Brehmer?

A. He is a murder suspect

2. What is his profession?

A. Unknown

3. What is Denali Brehmer Nationality?

A. American

4. How old is Denali Brehmer?

A. 22 years old

5. What Happened to Denali Brehmer?

A. He is imprisonment for murdering

Read Also: Who is Loris Karius Wife?