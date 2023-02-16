Who is Nikita Mathis and why is she being linked with Busta Rhymes?

It is possible that Busta Rhymes was in a foul mood at the time, or that his response was a knee-jerk reaction to the event. The following is what took place in reality: A video of Busta Rhymes and his crew travelling through an airport terminal went viral on social media on Valentine’s Day, February 14. The video was posted on February 14. Nikita Mathis, an overly exuberant supporter, can be seen running up behind him in the video and touching his behind. The man, who was 50 years old, irresponsibly threw his drink at the woman, which resulted in numerous other people being splashed.

The video that showed the rapper tossing the drink in the blink of an eye became viral on all of the social media platforms, and it caused this topic to spread like wildfire over the internet.

Here is what fan Nikita Mathis has to say with regards to the situation:

After getting caught by the rapper Busta Rhymes, Nikiat Mathis made a statement in which she quoted Busta Rhymes as saying, “I didn’t mean to touch his behind,” Mathis had previously told The Shade Room. “To tell you the truth, I was ecstatic to finally meet him and eager to take a picture with him. I’ve been a lifelong admirer of his, and I’ll confess that I shouldn’t have ever touched him, but he’s BUSTA.” “I had the impression that I may be able to capture a photo.”

There have been other occurrences throughout the artist’s history as well, which demonstrate how cautious he is with regard to the boundaries of his personal space. Busta had to slap away the arm of a fan who tried to grab his hand as he was playing onstage at a performance in New York City in the month of August 2022. The concert took place in New York City. The situation was made much worse as a result of Busta’s decision to interrupt the broadcast in order to confront the woman and her partner.

Respecting the personal space of another person should be considered.

Busta has not yet provided a response to the following circumstance. Yet, one thing that can be claimed about every human being is that they have their own personal limits, and that those borders should not be invaded by any other person. It is not appropriate or right, from the standpoint of the public, to make physical contact with any artist merely because they are famous and you are a fan.

Celebrities are often exposed to the crowd, and fans typically do not retain their cool when they encounter their hero. After observing how prior live interactions with his fans have turned out in the past, it is easy to deduce that Busta Rhymes anticipates nothing less than this kind of response from them.

