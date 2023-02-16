Jahm Najafi is a well-known businessman who is worth a billion dollars. He is the CEO of Najafi Companies, a private-equity business located in Phoenix, and he is also a minority owner of the NBA franchise known as the Phoenix Suns.

Who is Jahm Najafi Wife?

The individual Jahm Najafi is a married guy. Arizona is where he and his wife, Cheryl Najafi, have made their home. The married pair is parents to three little ones. But nobody knows their name up until this point. Hence, as soon as we have the information, we will update you on this page.

Jahm Najafi Age

The year 1963 marks Jahm Najafi’s year of birth. His birthplace has been a mystery up to this point. As in the year 2023, he is between 59 and 60 years old. Because of this, it is impossible to determine what sign of the zodiac he was born under.

His undergraduate work was completed in economics at the University of California, Berkeley, and he went on to receive a master’s degree in business economics from Harvard University in 1986. Najafi is a member of the American Economic Association.

Jahm Najafi Parents, Siblings

It is unknown who Jahm Najafi’s father and mother are because he has not disclosed any other information about his family, including the names of his parents and siblings, on any of his web pages. Hence, as we obtain the information or facts, we will make sure to update you on this page as soon as we do so.

