Selena Gomez Sometimes Gets ‘Triggered’ by Her Past on Disney Channel

Who are we to tell she can’t let go? Selena Gomez is free from the constraints of her prior status as a Disney star, but it wasn’t always that way.

Gomez, now 30 years old, said in a Vanity Fair interview published on February 15: “I absolutely feel free of it.” “There are moments when I am easily provoked. Not because I want to hide my history, but because I’ve put in a lot of effort to forge my own path. I don’t want to go back to my old self. It’s important to me to maintain my own identity.

Though she became known for her role as the defiant Alex Russo on Disney’s Wizard of Waverly Place (2007–2012), the star of Only Murders in the Building has said that she wasn’t a “crazy child” as a teenager “by any means.”

She told the media source, “I had to be careful not to shout ‘What the hell?’ in front of everyone.'” She also said she felt pressure to “be the greatest role model I could be.”

At the TCA Summer 2021 Tour, Gomez revealed that she “signed my life away to Disney at a very early age and I didn’t know what I was doing.” Gomez has been open about the challenges she encountered as a child star on several occasions.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer has recently been obsessed with genuineness. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Myself, Gomez discussed the authenticity she’s strived to project to the public. “Today I think being the best role model is being honest, even with the nasty and confusing elements of oneself,” she said in the movie.

I don’t have to lie to people anymore,” Gomez continued. Rather of saying, “I lied, but it’s not because…” I was worried that people wouldn’t hire me because of my appearance. It’s no longer how I think. If I’m not enjoying it, I know it’s time to reevaluate the situation. Is there anything I can take away from this friendship? Is this a fantastic idea?

The Ramona and Beezus star’s mental and physical development from 2016 to 2020 was the subject of the 2022 debut documentary My Mind and Myself. Gomez’s lupus diagnosis in 2015 and subsequent disclosure of her bipolar condition in 2020 caused her to “totally fall out of her head,” she has said.

I remember thinking, “Hey you’re not a horrible person, you’re not a gross person, you’re not any of this. In the documentary, she says, “But you’re going to have to deal with this.” “It’s a lot, I know, but it’s the truth.” And I discovered that a connection between bipolar disorder and myself is inevitable. It’s just something I want my pal to be aware of. I think that experience made me who I am, and I intend to have many such experiences.

Because to Gomez’s honesty about her own mental health issues, the memoir My Mind and Me has received widespread recognition. She was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2023 for her role in her successful Hulu series. The “Back to You” singer earned this recognition while working for Disney.

During the 2011 Grammys red carpet, Gomez was asked if she hoped to win a Grammy. She said, “I think it would be an honour, of course, but I’m more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl so — it would be lovely.”

