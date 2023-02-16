Two-time champion of the Major Championship Justin Thomas wed his longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski in a quiet ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee, in November of 2017. Thomas made the announcement of his and his fiancée’s engagement in 2021 during an appearance on the No Laying Up podcast. In contrast to the high-profile wedding planned by Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson, Thomas and his fiancée chose to have a ceremony that was not as extravagant.

Wisniewski is another journalist who hails from Kentucky and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Kentucky. During her time there, she was employed by the TV department as well as the Student Center at the institution.

She joined the Phi Beta Phi sorority shortly after the end of her first year of college and became a member of that organisation while she was a student at the institution. Since then, she has worked at McGarry Bowen, an advertising firm located in Chicago, where she is currently the Senior Business Manager.

Jillian came dangerously close to missing Thomas’s (opens in new tab) first Major championship triumph in 2017, which took place at the PGA Championship. She was meant to be on a flight that left later, but she was able to change flights at the last minute and get on one that left sooner. As a result, she was able to get to Quail Hollow Golf Club in time to watch Thomas hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

Thomas had this to say about the event: “I had a strong feeling that I was going to come out on top. It came to my memory that my girlfriend’s flight was scheduled to depart at around 7 o’clock in the evening, and I told her that she needed to reschedule it. Simply said, I don’t want you to lose out on this opportunity. I feel like I’m going to get it done.”

Wisniewski was able to relax for the 2022 PGA Championship, which he attended to watch Thomas win in a playoff. There were no concerns of the same nature.

It has been reported that the couple made their wedding in 2022 a phone-free zone, and they appear to have done a very good job of keeping matters private, as there are few other details to report, other than the fact that Jordan Spieth was best man; however, given how close these two are, it is likely that you could have guessed that already.

