Denise Van Outen is happy she broke up with her fiance Eddie Boxshall.

After putting off her wedding to her fiancé Eddie Boxshall, Denise Van Outen has stated that she is “very proud” of herself for making the decision to do so.

In a recent interview, the feisty star, who is 47 years old, discussed the breakup of her seven-year relationship and stated that she doesn’t like it when she’s used for someone else’s benefit.

The former Dancing on Ice star has said that her relationship breakups have sometimes been to the “detriment” of both her own profession and the relationships she has had.

The television personality maintained, however, that it was critical to preserve one’s “self-worth and self-respect.”

During an interview that took place on Radio 2 on Tuesday morning, she stated, “The one thing I’m very proud of myself for is I do know when to walk away, and I don’t want to be taken advantage of.”

“I just feel like it’s extremely essential for a woman to have self-worth and self-respect. Sometimes it’s been to the expense of my own job or in my own relationships, but I just feel like it’s really important to have those things.

“That is something that I have always made an effort to keep in mind in all that I do in life, in general. Even more so now that I am a mother because I have the responsibility of being a role model for my children and I must lead by example.

The exes have been seen together in the past on an episode of Celebrity Gogglebox, and they used to share an Essex property.

While Van Outen and Lee Mead are parents to their 11-year-old daughter Betsy, Boxshall already has two daughters from a previous relationship.

The actress finally spoke on the breakup of her romance, adding that she is excited about the future despite the loss of her boyfriend. She proceeded by asking, “Do you know what? The difficult periods are always followed by more favourable ones, and it is these favourable times that I eagerly anticipate.

“I believe all you can do is ride the wave of the difficult times with the knowledge that one day you will arrive at a nice place.”

Prior to this, her representative had remarked, “Denise is obviously disappointed with the news, but she continues to be positive for the future.”

“Taking care of her kid and making progress on the several interesting tasks she has planned for this year are her top priorities at the moment.”

