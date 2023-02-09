Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman are in love.

Throughout 2021, the supermodel and Kin Euphorics companion seemed to confirm her romance with the art director with various social media dispatches that included passionate and PDA-filled photographs. The exclusive couple has since been sighted in Milan, Paris, and New York.

Hadid’s relationship with Kalman is the first one she’s been in since she and The Weeknd broke up for good in 2019. A source close to the couple told E! News that “[Hadid and The Weeknd] are in separate places right now, physically and mentally.”

He now works as an art director.

Kalman is supposedly well-versed in celebrity-fashion, having produced the logo art for Made Fashion Week and the album cover for Travis Scott, among other high-profile assignments, as reported by Page Six. Kalman has had positions as a “fashion assistant” at The New York Times and T Magazine.

The artist keeps a low profile online and has a secret Instagram account, but he has a devoted fan base that includes fashion designer Virgil Abloh, DJ and producer Diplo, and model Fai Khadra.

Bella prefers to maintain the sanctity of their connection.

The model revealed that she and Kalman had to make considerable efforts to keep their connection under wraps.

In contrast to her previous high-profile relationship with The Weeknd, she seems to have found someone she can be herself around in her partner of nearly two years. Letting other people have their say about something so private will taint you, the author writes.

In July of 2021, reports began circulating that the two were dating.

Hadid provided her Instagram fans an insight inside her busy week in France for Paris Fashion Week and the 2021 Cannes Film Festival with a photo dump. Pictures of the model seeming cosy with Kalman and another of her posing provocatively in a pink plaid costume by the ocean were shown.

What she said in the post’s caption “Easily the best time of my life… Alive, gainfully employed, and much loved.”

They met through mutual friends.

The Sun reports that Hadid and Kalman had their first public outing as a couple in June 2021, on a lunch date in New York City after being met by mutual acquaintances.

