Jerry Lawler: Wrestling Legend ‘The King’ Hospitalized And Died At The Age Of 73

Jerry “The King” Lawler, a legendary figure in professional wrestling, is currently in the hospital following what appears to be a stroke.

What Happened To Jerry Lawler?

The 73-year-old was discovered face down outside his house, according to The Wrestling Observer. According to reports, Lawler’s right side of the brain was blocked by blood.

The Wrestling Observer said that when he awoke following surgery, he had no feeling in his right side and was unable to speak.

Lawler is “improving,” having regained some use of his arm, according to his buddy and fellow wrestling star Dutch Mantell, although his speech is still impacted.

Jerry Lawler Cause Of Death

Lawler posted on Twitter that he spoke to Jim Ross, a longtime broadcasting partner, as well. Ross acknowledged that his friend had trouble speaking, adding that he “needs our thoughts and prayers.”

The last time Lawler, a WWE personality, was on television, it was during the Royal Rumble preliminaries. On September 10, 2012, in Montreal, while commentating for WWE, Lawler experienced a heart collapse that went very close to being deadly.

On social media, wrestlers banded together to support Lawler. The Iron Shiek tweeted, “Jerry Lawler the actual king of the earth.” He is my brother, and I adore him and pray for him.

Lawler, known as “The King,” spent the majority of his career in Memphis, Tennessee, where he won championships in the AWA, WCWA, and USWA.

His Career

When Lawler and comedian Andy Kaufman got into a fight in 1982 over Kaufman’s use of women as wrestlers, Lawler attracted widespread notice by claiming to be the “intergender” champion. Kaufman “injured” his neck during their wrestling match, according to Lawler. Later, on a Late Night with David Letterman show, Lawler made an appearance and notoriously slapped Kaufman in the face.

Later, Lawler would join WWE, where he would engage in a protracted conflict with renowned Canadian wrestler Bret “Hitman” Hart. Alongside Jim Ross, Lawler would also start providing colour commentary on Monday Night Raw.

