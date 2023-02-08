Gary Levin: A Driver Went Missing And Later On Found Dead At The Age Of 74

A grieving daughter of an elderly Florida Lyft driver Gary Levin who vanished last month announced Tuesday that her father had been discovered dead.

Who Was Gary Levin?

According to authorities, Palm Beach County resident Gary Levin, 74, disappeared on January 30 after failing to show up for dinner with his girlfriend and never came home.

The investigation took a concerning turn on Thursday when a Florida felon wanted for an unrelated murder was apprehended while attempting to elude law enforcement in North Carolina while driving Levin’s 2022 Kia Stinger.

State police pursued Matthew Scott Flores in Levin’s car at a high rate of speed through multiple counties before taking him into prison.

The Post said last week that Lindsay DiBetta, Levin’s daughter, expressed optimism that her father would survive the ordeal.

However, DiBetta was able to corroborate that it was her father’s body that was discovered by police not far from where Levin disappeared over the weekend.

Is Gary Levin Alive?

DiBetta posted on Facebook, “My dad was genuinely a one of a kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean by that.” More than you’ll ever know, the anecdotes about him that I’ve heard from friends, relatives, and total strangers over the past week have encouraged me.

The Post was informed by DiBetta that her father retired from the auto parts industry and relocated to Florida from Pennsylvania a number of years ago.

Levin’s cause of death and any relation to Flores have not been disclosed by the police. For the earlier homicide and additional charges connected to the police chase from last week, Flores is still in jail.

