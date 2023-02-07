Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous actors in the world and has an enormous number of devoted followers all around the globe. The internet says that the actor never passes up an opportunity to make news with his reported romantic involvement with young women, particularly those who are less than the age of 25. The Titanic actor is currently trending on the internet since it has been rumoured that he is seeing a 19-year-old model named Eden Polani, and internet users are once again teasing him on social media, leaving some of the very amusing replies on Instagram. Please scroll down to get the latest scoop.

Model Eden Polani, 19, Is Supposedly Dating Leonardo DiCaprio

A while back, Leo was the subject of media attention due to his blossoming relationship with Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid. Even though they only dated for a brief length of time, they managed to create quite a bit of excitement throughout their relationship.

Now, suppose the claims are to be believed. In that case, Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly seeing a model named Eden Polani who is just 19 years old, and the internet is going crazy viral over the news of the relationship. Girlyzar broke the news on their official Instagram account, and it was covered by the Daily Mail. As a result, internet users are mocking the actor for dating young ladies online once again.

In response to the photo on Instagram, one person said, “what do ladies see in him? he aint the man he was 30 years ago no longer.” A another person added, “She is the same age as me, and he is my father.” A third user added, “Can we all agree now that he’s a nasty old man?” while referring to the previous user. Because it gives off paedophilia vibes, a fourth user said, “It simply blows my mind that no one has branded him a predator before.”

What are your opinions on the fact that internet users are making fun of Leonardo DiCaprio because he is dating a model who is 19 years old? Please let us know in the area provided below.

Read Also: When Did Natalie McNally Die? Alleged Murder Committed By Stephen Mccullagh For the role of Natalie McNally