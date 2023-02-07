Authorities report that missing person Kaitlyn Easson has been located and is safe.

Mountain rescue and coastguard units joined the effort and search groups organised by the local community after the youngster did not come home.

Where Is Kaitlyn Easson Now?

Police said they have located missing person Kaitlyn Easson, who was last seen on Sunday evening near Galasheils, 35 miles south of Edinburgh. Last seen on Sunday in the Gala Park neighbourhood of Galashiels, a hamlet located 35 miles south of Edinburgh, Kaitlyn has been reported missing. Police in Scotland made an open plea for information after she went missing, adding that her disappearance was “very out of character” and that they were “increasingly frightened” for her safety.

The missing 11-year-old girl, Kaitlyn Easson, has been found “safe and healthy” by the Scottish Police. Later, she was found to be “safe and well,” as the authorities put it. After being reported missing from Galashiels, Kaitlyn Easson was located unharmed, according to a spokeswoman. Please accept our sincere gratitude to everyone who have heard our cries for help.

So, What Do the Authorities Say?

The police in Scotland said that 10 minutes later, she was spotted strolling alone and going in the direction of her residence. Her worried relatives combed the city all night long, hoping to locate the missing student. Police Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton has expressed “growing worry” for Kaitlyn’s safety. At a news conference earlier today, she said, “As you can appreciate, her family is through the most agonising of times and are anxious to know that Kaitlyn has been traced safe and well.” I have many people and experts searching for Kaitlyn right now, but I need the public’s help to ensure she is safe.

We are maintaining an open mind and doing everything in our power to locate Kaitlyn safe and sound, but at this time I have no evidence to suggest that she has suffered any specific damage. Kaitlyn is around 4 feet 11 inches tall, skinny, and sporting long brown hair. A white sweater, brown pants, and brown boots were her final known items of clothing. Specialized divers began their hunt for the young child on Monday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Border Hunt and Rescue Unit, volunteers, and professional teams from Police Scotland (including investigators and air assistance) are all involved in the search for Kaitlyn.

Read Also: Where did DJ Frank Sonny Medal go to die? Find Out What Killed Him