Marcia Cooke: First Black Female Federal Judge Of Florida Died At The Age Of 68

The Honorable Marcia Cooke, Florida’s first black female federal judge, has retired. In 2004, she was confirmed as a federal judge by the Senate with a 96-0 majority.

How Did Marcia Cooke Died?

After battling health issues for a year, Marcia G. Cooke, a former federal magistrate judge in Detroit who eventually relocated to Miami and presided over high-profile cases like the infamous “dirty bomber,” passed away on Friday in Detroit.

Cooke, a devoted Democrat, was picked by President George W. Bush to sit on the Miami court in 2004 and received a 96-0 vote from the Senate. She was the first Black female federal judge in Florida.

Marcia Cooke Cause Of Death

Marcia G. Cooke, a former federal magistrate judge in Miami who presided over high-profile cases like the “dirty bomber,” went suddenly after a year-long illness.

On January 27, 2023, she passed away in Detroit, surrounded by loved ones. She had been battling an incurable cancer. Age 68 was Judge Cooke’s. Cancer problems were determined to be Marcia Cooke’s cause of death.

Relating To Incurable Cancer

Lung cancer that cannot be surgically removed is inoperable. This might be the result of the cancer being in a hard-to-reach place or due to other reasons, such if it has spread outside of your lungs. It is also known as lung cancer that is terminal.

Who Was Marcia Cooke?

American attorney Marcia Gail Cooke served as the Senior United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Cooke was born in 1954 in Sumter, South Carolina. She received a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in 1975, as well as a Juris Doctor from the law school of Wayne State University in 1977.

Marcia Cooke Career

Cooke served as an assistant US attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan from 1980 until 1983. Between 1983 and 1984, Cooke worked as a private practitioner in Michigan for Miro, Miro, and Weiner. Cooke served as a United States magistrate judge for the Eastern District of Michigan from 1984 to 1992.

FAQ’s

1. Who was Marcia Cooke?

A. She was the Federal Judge Of Florida

2. What was her profession?

A. Federal judge

3. How old was Marcia Cooke?

A. 68 years old

4. What was Marcia Cooke Nationality?

A. USA

Read Also: Three People Were Killed And Four Injured In A Mass Shooting In A Los Angeles Area