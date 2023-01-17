What happened to Russell Gage? Buccaneers star leaves game to hospital

What happened to Russell Gage after the Buccaneers’ wide receiver was hurt during Monday night’s game against the Cowboys?

Following a collision with Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson on Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver needed to be hoisted off the field.

How did Russell Gage fare? The Buccaneer’s head coach informed Todd Bowles of Russell’s health situation.

WHAT HAPPENED TO RUSSELL GAGE?

According to some media accounts, Russell Gage appeared to have a neck injury due to his collision with Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson.

Russell was sent to a Tampa hospital to be assessed for potential neck injuries, according to head coach Todd Bowles, who revealed the incident during a press conference.

Only three minutes remained in the game when Russell attempted to catch a pass from Tom Brady and was sent to the ground after being tackled by Donovan.

According to Bowles, the Buccaneers player could move his fingers while lying on the ground following the incident.

Before the player was carried off the field and sent to a hospital, medical personnel sped onto the field to help him.

FANS SEND MESSAGES OF LOVE TO BUCS STAR

On social media, many at-home spectators expressed their admiration for the athlete and wished him a speedy recovery.

According to one user, “Bucs Russell Gage may have a neck injury.” “You can see how he attempted to make the grab, pushing the back of his head and neck forward. They are taking great care of his neck in this situation. I hope everything is good.

Another Twitter message stated, “Prayers up for Russell Gage, suffered a serious neck injury in the last minutes of the Cowboys vs. Bucs playoff game.”

Praying for Russell Gage, a third person wrote. I hope he gets better entirely and quickly. During his downtime, I held my breath. Everyone assumes the worst if a player is injured and doesn’t get up right away or if the damage is severe.

WHO IS RUSSELL GAGE?

Between 2014 and 2017, Russell played college football for Louisiana State University, where he became well-known. Russell was born on January 22, 1996, in Baton Rouge.

He started as a defensive player for the first two seasons before switching to offence. The Atlanta Falcons selected Russell in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft., where he played for four years.

Russell agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with Tampa Bay in March 2022.