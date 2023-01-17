Missing: What happened to Abby Carter? Know everything about the 14 year-old Kingston girl

A 14-year-old boy from Marshall County has received an Amber Alert.

On behalf of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Monday. Around 2:50 p.m. on Monday, 14-year-old Abby Carter was last seen on Rainbow Lane in Kingston.

Carter has blonde hair and green eyes and is 130 pounds. He is five feet one inch tall. She wore pants, a black jacket, and a backpack when she was last spotted.

The suspect is Amy Payne, according to OHP. Payne has brown eyes and hair and is 150 pounds and five feet tall.

What happened to Abby Carter?

Residents of Marshall County have raised concerns about a nearby missing person case. A Missing girl’s safe return is everyone’s top concern. I’m hoping she’s found soon and is in great shape.

Who is the Suspect?

According to OHP, Amy Payne, 43, is the suspect. Payne is 150 lbs. and stands at 5′ 04″. The following is the formal revelation of the suspect’s details. There is no other information given than that. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has sent out this Amber Alert on behalf of Marshall County.

She is the suspect in Abby Carter’s Missing case.

Amber Alert Issued

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s tool needs to describe the car. If observed, dial 9-1-1.

What is Amber Alert?

A child abduction emergency alert commonly referred to as an AMBER Alert, is a request for help locating kidnapped children sent out by a child abduction alert system.

The system’s origins are in the United States. To tell a growing population about an AMBER Alert, AMBER Alert has partnered with Google, Bing, and Facebook.

AMBER Alerts are displayed immediately if people use the map tools on Google or Bing to look for or navigate. Thanks to Google Child Alert, when a citizen looks up information about a particular area where a child has just been abducted, and an alert has been issued, they will discover an AMBER Alert (also known as Google AMBER Alert in some countries).

Reactions Passed on Social Media

Please locate her safely since these unfortunate children don’t stand a perfect chance of having crazy grownups wreck their life.

She attempted to kidnap a 2-year-old boy in 2017 if it were the same May Payne.

