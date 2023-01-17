How did Elliot Blair die? Was he killed? Orange County public defender cause of death

According to current internet reports, the defender for Orange Country, Elliot Blair, just passed away at the age of 33. He was a renowned and well-respected public advocate. Because he was killed on Saturday, he is no longer among their close friends. The news recently broke on the internet, and several replies began making headlines online as soon as it went viral. This horrible event has shocked and saddened many people greatly. We now have more news-related material, which we will share in this article, so let’s move on.

Elliot Blair, a lawyer from California, was named as the victim. He was slain at a well-known resort in Mexico. There he went to celebrate the occasion with his lovely wife. According to Martin Schwarz, the county public defender, Elliot was an associate public defender in Orange County who passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, on Rosarito Beach, not far from the nation’s northern border. Please read the entire article as you are on the appropriate page for more information about the news.

How did Elliot Blair die?

He and his wife were commemorating their first wedding anniversary when a fellow public defender, a 33-year-old California lawyer, was assassinated at a well-known resort in Mexico.

Martin Schwarz, the county public defender, reported that Orange County assistant public defender Elliot Blair passed away on Saturday in Rosarito Beach, close to the country’s northern border.

Local media, notably the Spanish-language Noticias BC, said that Blair died from an unintentional fall from a room at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa. Still, the LA Times reported that police had not released any additional details.

Elliot’s wife, Kim, mother Stella Blair, sister Candice Wilson, and nephew, Samuel, are left behind.

What happened to Elliot Blair?

Elliot Blair inexplicably passed away when he and his wife Kim celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Mexico. From California, he was a lawyer.

However, a GoFundMe website claims that Blair “was the victim of a horrible crime.” To find out more, his family is working with US officials.

According to the event that Annie Rodriguez coordinated, Blair and his wife Kim “have been dedicated Public Defenders in Orange County” since 2017, when he passed the bar exam.

“Elliot was a kind-hearted lawyer who devoted his life to defending the poor. Elliot was regarded as a compassionate and patient fighter.

He was the best of us and was adored by many of the legal community in Orange County.

According to Go Fund, “We are heartbroken. Elliot was renowned for his quick wit and perpetual smile. The degree of his affection for Kim cannot be adequately described in words.

He lived for Kim. In their first year of marriage, they had only begun to create a life together. When their first wedding anniversary came around, Elliot was killed. It continued, “Kim’s heart is broken.

Blair was said to have fallen from the balcony of the Hotel Las Rocas in Rosarito, a city south of Tijuana and off the Tijuana-Ensenada highway, at around 1.15 a.m. on January 14.

Elliot Blair cause of death:

Kim and Blair were commemorating their first anniversary as a married couple. According to the neighbourhood news website Patrulla 646 Código Rojo, the event was reported to the police by hotel staff, and Blair was discovered face down and unconscious when police arrived.

He was allegedly discovered to be dead when the paramedics arrived. The body was taken away by workers from the state attorney general’s office, who also conducted an inquiry.

The earliest news that Blair was killed seems to have been in The OC Register on Saturday afternoon.

Martin Schwarz, the public defender for Orange County, met with reporters, but the assertion is not cited. Only after the inquiry will it be possible to determine Elliot Blair’s specific cause of death.

Read Also: How did CJ Harris die? Did he die of heart attack? American Idol’s cause of death Revealed