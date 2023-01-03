Who was Aaron Lamont Swan Jr.? A police chief in Pennsylvania was fatally shot.

According to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, police Chief Justin McIntire was tragically shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County, on Monday evening.

According to Allegheny County police, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in repeated pursuits with police over two days owing to a firearms probation violation.

According to police, Swan Jr. was recognized during a traffic stop on Monday and could avoid officers.

Swan Jr. was spotted on Monday at about 2 p.m., but police lost contact with him again. Officers discovered him again at 4 p.m., and two gunshots occurred just blocks apart.

During the shootings, two cops were shot, one of whom died due to a gunshot wound to the head. A second cop was wounded in the leg by a bullet but is stable.

Swan Jr. reportedly carjacked a 2014 Subaru Legacy after allegedly shooting the two cops.

Swam Jr was shot during a shootout

Swan Jr. was shot and killed by police during a chase in Pittsburgh, according to various sources cited by WPXI.

On Monday night, Shapiro issued a message on Twitter about the incident.

“Today’s tragedy in Brackenridge is a terrible reminder of the bravery of those who put their lives on the line every day to defend us. Police Chief Justin McIntire raced into danger in order to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he gave the ultimate sacrifice in the name of community service. Chief McIntire and his family are in my thoughts and prayers, as are the officers who were hurt in the line of duty tonight. May the memory of Chief McIntire be a gift.”

Residents in the vicinity were advised to remain indoors while the hunt for Swan Jr. took many hours.

