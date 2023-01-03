How did Rebecca Pratt die? What was Cause Of Death Rebecca Pratt?

Rebecca Pratt, a former radio host in New Orleans known for her blunt on-air persona and strong connection with listeners, passed away at age 55. 900 block of Poeyfarre Street, according to a police log and WWL-AM. Pratt was discovered dead in her apartment on Thursday by building managers. It is unknown what caused and how the death occurred.

Who was Rebecca Pratt?

One of the out-of-town hosts hired by conservative talk station WRNO-FM as part of a 2008 shake-up was transgender woman Rebecca Pratt, formerly known as John Osterlind or by the on-air monicker Ozone.

According to Michael Castner, WRNO’s morning anchor at the time, she brought a “rock-and-roll mentality” to the comparably somber airwaves of New Orleans by drawing on her prior residences in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Rebecca Pratt Cause of Death

According to Castner, coworkers at the radio station weren't exempt from the jokes, who claimed that Pratt had an inappropriate nickname for almost everyone. "Why Today Doesn't Suck" was a recurring feature that provided a humorous history of the current date.

Castner claimed that Pratt’s “non-stop” wit won her praise from her fellow hosts. According to Castner, coworkers at the radio station weren’t exempt from the jokes, who claimed that Pratt had an inappropriate nickname for almost everyone. “.

She occasionally got into trouble because of her words. She was fired from a Boston talk radio station after making a derogatory remark about Palestinians. According to the station, she told a conversation participant about suicide bombings that Palestinians “have to go.”.

Off-air, Pratt occasionally flouted what Castner called the first rule of radio by having drinks with listeners. Jim Fisher, a former program director for WRNO, noted that although Pratt wasn’t a native New Orleanian, her easygoing rapport with the public made it work.

Another former coworker, James Parker, stated that “a lot of people are fake out there.”. “People could tell,” he continued, “that Pratt wasn’t faking it. “. In 2015, Pratt’s tenure at WRNO came to an end. After leaving Boston’s WAAF-FM, she appeared on the rock station WKBU-FM, returning to her roots. According to Castner, Pratt notified friends about her gender change approximately a year prior but was no longer on the air at the time of her passing.Pratt discussed her transition during a May online radio interview with Parker. Parker said that she would want everyone to be aware of the truth.

