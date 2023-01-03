Overkill and Anvil Marino guitarist Sebastian Marino passed at 57

Sebastian Marino, 57, was the former guitarist for OVERKILL and ANVIL. Marino died abruptly shortly after being admitted to the hospital. In the 1990s, Sebastian appeared on three OVERKILL albums: “The Killing Kind”, “From The Underground And Below”, and “Necroshine”. The death of Sebastian Marino was announced on the OFFICIAL ANVIL Facebook page. We are sorry to learn about Sebastian Marino’s death on January 1, at the age of 57, after a heart attack. He is a well-known guitarist whose name has been around for a long time, having been active mainly in the 1990s.

Career of Sebastian Marino

He was born in 1965 in Rochester. He first appeared in Anvil in 1989. At the same time, Sebastian had the misfortune of being a member of two renowned bands, Anvil and Overkill. Only “Worth of the Weight” was released during his seven-year tenure with Anvil. According to a little-known narrative, Seb attempted but failed to join Overkill in 1990. Bobby Gustafson left the band around this time, and they were looking for a replacement. They’ve been utilizing two guitarists since then, while Gustafson’s exit has freed up Aeolos’ pockets, with Overkill still hunting for a consistent guitarist combination.

Sebastian Marino, a well-liked American musician, died on the first day of the new year. He died on January 1, 2023, and was 57 years old at the time of his death. His family and friends are in mourning. His Twitter fans are using hashtags to pay respect to him. He hadn’t been seen for several years and hadn’t been seen since the 1990s. In terms of his cause of death, he died as a result of a coronary heart attack.

Condolence to Sebastian Marino

Moxy, Dr Moxy wishes to extend our condolences to Sebastian Marino’s family and friends. A music industry veteran and the owner of the wonderful Audio Images. Seb, you and your abilities will be much missed. Ninevski, Alex, Where do I even start… Everyone is making comments! Sebastian Marino is a colleague, a friend, and a man with a golden heart! He got me started in the music industry about 20 years ago. I learned a lot from him, helped him when needed, and mixed concerts for him. This is a devastating blow to the local music industry! I assure you!!!!

