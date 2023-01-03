Who is Art McNally? Pro Football Hall of Fame Dies at 97

“A calm, upright, and moral man, Art McNally. A proud moment for the Hall was witnessing Art’s decades of devotion honoured by being inducted into the Class of 2022 “President of the Hall of Fame Jim Porter stated in a statement on Monday. “Canton will maintain his reputation as a strong leader who helped usher in the enhanced official training and the technology necessary to stay up with a faster and more sophisticated game,” says the city.
In the NFL, McNally served as a field judge from 1959 until 2007, when he was an assistant supervisor of officials. In the interim, he contributed to the league’s overall development, including in terms of officiating.
No matter the sport, referees being well-known usually comes after an aggressive call and is a bad thing. That was different with McNally because his legacy had already been established in the league’s records before he was even honoured with a Hall of Fame induction.
In a statement released on Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted that Art McNally was “an exceptional guy, the pinnacle of integrity and dignity.” “The entire football community will always respect him for his outstanding officiating career. In Canton, Ohio’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, he was properly the first official to be admitted. But more importantly, he qualified for the Hall of Fame in every way. Our hearts go out to his wife Sharon, his kids Tom, Michael, and Marybeth, as well as his grandchildren.”
NFL’s ‘Father of Instant Replay’ Art McNally dies aged 97
McNally became the first officer to receive such a distinction when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022. During his 22-year career, he officiated over 3,000 football, baseball, and basketball games, as well as one NBA game, while working as an official in the NFL from 1968 to 1991.
McNally officiated 3,145 games in a variety of sports and made it a point to avoid the limelight, according to his records. He is credited with presenting the technology and system to the NFL, earning him the “father of instant replay.”
