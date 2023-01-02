On New Year’s Eve, a man was arrested for murder when a lady, 39, was discovered dead in her house

On New Year’s Eve, a woman was discovered dead in her house. A guy was arrested.

Stephanie Hansen, 39, was discovered dead with “severe injuries” at an address in Hillingdon, West London, by Metropolitan Police at 10.13 a.m.

Stephanie knew a 29-year-old guy who was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in detention.

According to police, no one else is being sought in connection with Stephanie’s death.

Her family has been notified, and they are being assisted by professional officers.

“My sympathies are with Stephanie’s family,” said Detective Chief Inspector Neil John of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. They have endured an unspeakable loss, and we will do everything we can to help them.

“I realize that this occurrence has horrified many individuals in the community.

“While our investigation is still in its beginning stages, I am sure that we are not seeking for any other suspects and that there is no continued risk to residents or the wider public.

“As we attempt to develop a picture of what happened to Stephanie, we would be eager to hear from anyone who knew her, had seen or spoken to her recently and who believes they may have significant information to aid our inquiry.

“We’re also asking anybody who lives or drives near Willenhall Drive in Hayes to come forward if they have CCTV or dash cams that were active between the morning of Friday, December 30 and the morning of Saturday, December 31.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 and mention 2143/31DEC.

