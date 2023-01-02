Legendary Pointer Sisters Group, Anita Pointer, Dead at 74

Anita Pointer, her publicist, claims that one of The Pointer Sisters’ four sibling vocalists died on Saturday at 74.

Anita Pointer Cause of death

According to publicist Roger Neal, the Grammy winner died while she was among family members. The reason for death was not immediately disclosed.

“While the passing of Anita extremely grieves us, we are comforted knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. “

“She was the one who kept us all close and united for so long,” said her sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer in a statement.”

Jada Pointer, Anita Pointer’s only daughter, died in 2003. As the daughters of a minister, Anita, Ruth, Bonnie, and June Pointer grew up singing at their father’s church in Oakland, California.

The group’s self-titled debut album from 1973 featured the smash song “Yes We Can Can.” The vocalists, known for popular songs such as “I’m So Excited,” “Slow Hand,” “Neutron Dance,” and “Jump (For My Love),” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

Anita Pointer new album is out

The album “Break Out” reached triple platinum and won two American Music Awards in 1983. Between 1973 and 1985, the trio won three Grammy Awards and had 13 top 20 hit singles in the United States, according to Neal.

The Pointer Sisters, according to Neal, were the first African-American group to appear on the Grand Ole Opry and the first current act to appear in the San Francisco Opera House.

Bonnie Pointer departed the group in 1977, earning a solo contract with Motown Records but finding only minor success. “We were crushed,” Anita Pointer recalled her family’s 1990 departure. “We did a concert the night she went, but that was it. We feared it wouldn’t work without Bonnie.”

Until 1993, the ensemble recorded in numerous combinations, including younger family members.

June Pointer died of cancer in 2006 at the age of 52. According to Anita Pointer, Bonnie Pointer died in 2020 at the age of 69 from a heart attack. “The Pointer Sisters would never have occurred if Bonnie had not been there,” she added in a statement.

Read Also: What happened to Jeremy Renner? Actor is in critical condition, snow plowing accident explained