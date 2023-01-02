Former Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE passed away

It has long been customary to inform the community of a loved one’s passing through the local news media, and we are honoured to have earned their trust. Every obituary posted to our news site, and newspaper also appears on funeral-notices.co.uk, the UK’s most popular website for obituaries and memorials.

Every note is always available to friends and families, serving as a permanent memorial to their loved ones and a secure online space where they may share memories, offer tributes, upload photos, and make memorial donations. We publish a funeral notice and set up an online memorial page each week to honour the loved ones who are remembered in our community.

How did Joan Christie die?

A sad vehicle accident claimed the life of Mrs Joan Christie CVO, a former Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim.

Joan Christie cause of death

Accidental vehicle death was Joan Christie’s cause of death.

The community is inconsolable at Joan Christie’s death’s cause.

We’re trying to get in touch with his friends and family to learn more about Joan Christie’s cause of death. We will update this area as soon as we remember any more details regarding the tragic occurrence that made so many people cry.

Who was Joan Christie?

Mrs Christie was awarded the MBE in 1976 for services to the government and the OBE in 2005 for services to education.

As a result of HM Mrs Christie’s services to the Royal family, the Queen bestowed upon her the rare title of Commander of the Victoria Order in 2017.

She received Honorary Freedom of the Borough awards from Causeway Coast & Glens councils, Lisburn and Castlereagh, and Mid and East Antrim.

In June 2019, Mrs Christie resigned from her role as Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, which she had held since 2008.

Tributes to Joan Christie

“I am shocked beyond words by the sudden passing of Mrs Christie, and my heart goes out to her grieving family and countless friends. The death of a cherished mother and grandmother will undoubtedly leave Mrs Christie’s family inconsolable and in excruciating anguish. The impact of her passing will be felt in this Borough and the other councils that makeup County Antrim. The immense loss will pain them. Joan is in an extensive community and will have benefited from the tremendous assistance Joan provided them in their roles as lieutenants. My sincere sympathies are extended to the entire County Antrim populace and Joan’s family.

Our beloved friend and former Lord Lieutenant for Co. Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie CVO, passed away this morning, and we are deeply saddened and crushed by the news. We pray that God would comfort her family during this difficult time and extend our sincere condolences to them. We will all miss her greatly because she was a frequent participant in our Branch events over the years.

One of the worst traumas anyone can go through in life is losing someone they love. There must be a final destination for every voyage. Unfortunately, the person’s time on earth has ended with their death.

We extend her loved ones, family, and friends our best wishes for eternal peace and prayers. Peace be upon her.

Read Also: What happened to Jeremy Renner? Actor is in critical condition, snow plowing accident explained