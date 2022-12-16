Paul Kitching death: Who was Chef Paul Kitching?

The 61-year-old Michelin-starred chef Paul Kitching passed away, according to his wife.

Kitching’s 21212 Edinburgh, the restaurant he runs in the Scottish city, posted Katie O’Brien’s announcement on its Instagram page.

“My love left. However, what a love x,” she added next to a photo of the chef.

It is unknown what caused Kitching’s death.

O’Brien issued a note to the restaurant’s patrons in which he wrote: “Dear friends, I’m writing to inform you that my beloved Paul, who regrettably passed away yesterday, has left me. I do it with [a] heavy heart.

Who was Chef Paul Kitching?

The 21212 Restaurant’s renowned chef, Paul Kitching, works in Scotland. The most outstanding restaurant in the UK and recipient of a Michelin Star from 2009 to 2019 was 21212, created in 2009 by He and Katie O Brien. He began his professional career as a porter in an American Latin restaurant in New Castle. His love for cooking developed after that; he relocated to York and began working as a commis chef. He had positions at Restaurant 74 and Gidleigh Park, two establishments with Michelin stars. At Juniper Restaurant, where he employed himself, he received a Michelin star.

Chef Paul Kitching Dead

Paul Kitching passed away on December 15, 2022, according to Katie O’Brien, a co-founder and partner of 21212 Restaurant. She revealed with much sadness that her life partner had died. When Paul Kitching’s untimely death was reported, many people were stunned. Many people are upset by the news of the legend of Kitchen’s unexpected death. Paul’s family received a lot of condolence messages.

Paul Kitching Cause Of Death

Paul Kitching, a well-known chef, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2022. The cause of Paul Kitching’s death is a topic that is frequently broached. According to his partner’s Instagram post, Paul Kitching passed away suddenly. His family has not disclosed the cause of Paul Kitching’s death. We’ll soon have an update on his cause of death.

Paul Kitching Bio

In the restaurant industry, Paul Kitching is a well-known figure. He was reared in Gateshead and later relocated to York, where the food served as his source of inspiration. There is no information online on Paul Kitching’s age, biography, or family. We’ll let you know immediately when we learn more about Paul Kitching. To learn more about Paul Kitching, keep checking our website.

Paul Kitching Net Worth

Paul Kitching is $6 million richer than average. Paul Kitching was well-known for having the best restaurant in the UK in Edinburgh. In Edinburgh, Scotland, Paul and Katie founded 21212 eateries. Michelin Guide assessed the UK’s top restaurants. From the time of its opening, 21212 Restaurants received the highest ratings. Paul Kitching worked hard to keep his restaurant a Michelin Star establishment.

Tributes for Paul Kitching

Paul Kitching, rest in peace. A superb cook. Having meals at Juniper in Altrincham and 21212 in Edinburgh last year brings back beautiful memories. My condolences go out to Katie xx.

“What a gentleman, absolutely heartbroken is an understatement,” remarked Mark Poynton, Paul’s coworker at Juniper, “I had a terrific experience learning from Paul there.”

“My first head chef was an incredible man and an inspiration,” said Mark Southon. Good times spent working at Juniper and for New Zealand; sending love to Katie O’Brien.

What a tragic loss. He used to arrive with the Rhodes and Co. brigade every Sunday.

Robert Cooke said, “Amazing cuisine, fantastic cook, RIP.

Frosty The Snowman: “I have been providing Paul Kitching since the mid-1990s. He is, without a doubt, the most skilled chef we have had the pleasure of working with. He had remarkable attention to detail.

His premature passing also stunned us, and he will be sadly missed by everyone whose life he touched in so many different ways. Our hearts go out to Paul Kitching’s family and friends today, which is undoubtedly a terrible day for them. We would appreciate hearing from you, so feel free to share your thoughts.

