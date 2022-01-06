h3in2-back-button-covid-19:-see-how-different-between-as-doenas-virais

There are 2 cases left about coronavirus in Brazil, electronic monitoring of a nova strain micron, a sudden increase in cases about influenza was alarmed by the electronic population as the health authorities carry out the country. Esse novo surto da doena, caused by hair vrus Influenza, worries about the rapidity as the electronic spread also peels severity, causing fatalities in some States.

Diante disso, the research centers Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC / Fiocruz), Adolfo Lutz electronic Institute um Evandro Chagas Institute this fazendo the vigilance of these atuais or injuries of a doena, caused by the variant H3D2 – also batted on Darwin, in reference to the city in which it was sequenced, in Austria.

Embora shows a different strain, the symptoms caused by it thus os Like a common flu. Consequently, doena can be easily confused with other respiratory syndromes, mainly COVID – 19, which is still in an active pandemic position. Therefore, I knew how to differentiate the two squares:

COVID – 19 ou H3And2: how to differentiate?

In terms of clinical manifestations, either They would3In2 quanto or coronavrus may present similar symptoms in various aspects, such as fever, ill-being , fraqueza has a muscle physique (asthenia) electronic dor de cabea.

“Nesses cases, very difficult to distinguish or etiological agent barely peels histria electronic hair examination Or recommended isolate or patient immediately, independently vrus “do, explains Gabriel Garcez, medical director perform Grupo Conexa.

In the absence of ar, second Garcez, sony ericsson can hardly give by nasal or by complications perform congested respiratory system, such as pneumonia bacterial pneumonia and exacerbation of asthma.

The speed of the transmission is also an important point of diff I distinguish between you two vrus. In cases of influenza, the symptoms are more intense at first 48 hours. J or coronavrus appears Most intense symptoms from 5 or 6 days of infection.

Alm desses pontos, a loss of palate and / or smell an exclusive symptom of SARS-CoV-2. These sinais are more characteristic of the original COVID strain – 19 and also a Delta variant. Compare below the main symptoms of each doena:

H3N2 Flu

Tosse

Throat forte

Coryza or stuffy nose

Dor de cabea e dores no corpo

Febre

Fadiga

Diarrhea.

COVID – 19

Fever

Dry cough

Difficulty breathing or lack of heart

Coryza

Throat Dor

Loss of smell and / or palad ar

Dor de cabea

Tired

Nausea , vomiting and diarrhea

Decreased appetite.

According to Carlos Machado, general clinician and specialist in General Preventive Medicine and Envelhecimento, the family of HN (Influenza) are agents that attack or lung, ao invs do organism as um todo – what or that occurs in cases of infection coronavrus hair.

“Os coronavrus So much more serious, because they compromise or corporate body. Voc tem an infectious respirator and also an infectious one that causes non-bleeding thrombosis, myocarditis, encephalitis, or seja, causes many lesions in all organs. Ento, or coronavrus much more aggressive and much more contagious [que o vírus Influenza] “, clarifies or specialist.

H3N2 in crianas

According to the doctor Gabriel Garcez, different from what happens in COVID – 19, Children are considered a risk group for influenza A infection and can evolve into more serious clinical conditions.

Ainda second or specialist, not rare crianas apresentarem tambm bronchiolitis , a viral pulmonary infection that causes inflamed airways more stretches of the lung, and can lead to interns.

Does the flu vaccine protect against or vrus H3N2?

For easy contact Since two flu viruses are transmitted, it is important to follow a series of care to protect yourself from the flu, or which, eventually, includes taking the flu vaccine. Therefore, according to a study carried out by the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States, the immunizers have no protection against the Darwin variant.

In a previous interview Minha Vida, Edson Aparecido, municipal secretary of Sade de So Paulo, clarified that the vaccines applied At ento no State foram to specifically confront or vrus H1N1 and, by isso, the H3N2 strain would require another immunizer.

Some specialists accredit that these vaccines have a certain degree of effectiveness against the variant. In the meantime, at the heart of combating a nova strain as an existing immunizing agent, called a crossed proteus, it is customary to present a low level of effectiveness.

However, it is important to adopt some attitudes that we can prevent against H3N2 – and that is not recommended for the COVID pandemic – 19, such as social distancing, constant hygiene, the use of masks and avoiding small and poorly ventilated environments. “More important than the treatment to prevent. If you are with symptoms, make an important measure at home “, concludes Garcez.