this-seasonal-food-that-helps-strengthen-the-immune-system

An immune system is one of the important master of science structures with complexes of the human body, mainly because it is in charge of defending the organism against possible attacks by external agents such as bacteria or disease, which cause infections with diseases .

Thus, certain times of the year, such as autumn or winter, it is essential to carry out a series of habits that help increase defenses and strengthen the immune system against possible infections or viruses. During this period of the year, the development of flu, colds or colds is common, all in full coexistence with the Covid virus – 19.

Thus, among the key habits that help to strengthen the immune system, a balanced and healthy diet, realization physical exercise regularly, rest well and avoid stress an anxiety with.

Seasonal food beneficial for the immune system

In the autumn many seasonal foods stand out, such as mushrooms, chestnuts, figs, pomegranates, kiwi, avocado, broccoli, sweet potato, chard, endive, beet or radish, among others.

Pumpkin

However, if one food stands out above all in the autumn season, it is pumpkin. In addition to being an ideal seasonal fruit to consume on this date, the pumpkin is a fruit highly linked to the tradition of the Halloween party.

In any case, the pumpkin is a food with a high nutritional value for the body and thanks to its properties provides important health benefits, including its ability to strengthen the action of the immune system.

Pumpkin is a fruit that belongs to the same family of zucchini, cucumber, watermelon or melon. It stands out for its high water content and for providing few calories to the body. It is also rich in fiber, which provides a satiating power and has been beneficial in cases of constipation with.

In addition, pumpkin is also rich in beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A, being essential for the health of the vision, the well-being of the skin and the correct functioning of the immune system.

In the same way, it is a food that contains antioxidant vitamins, phosphorus and magnesium. We must not forget that the importance of nutrition for the immune system lies in the fact that this structure needs a series of key minerals and vitamins for its correct action.

Other foods beneficial

In this autumn season, in addition to pumpkin, we also find other foods that stand out for their high nutritional value and that could also contribute to maintaining a stronger immune system.

Among them, we find the pomegranate, a fruit that provides low amounts of carbohydrates and that stands out mainly for its high content of vitamin C and potassium. In addition, it contains antioxidant and tannins, making it a food suitable for people with digestive diseases. Due to its characteristics, a pomegranate helps in the prevention of degenerative cardiovascular diseases and.

It must be remembered that vitamin C, due to its antioxidant power, is one of the most important nutrients for correct functioning of the immune system.