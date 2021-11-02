kristen-stewart-is-going-to-marry-the-love-of-her-life,-dylan-meyer

Santo Domingo. RD

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer love each other. Two years of relationship were enough to confirm it and they are ready to take the next step: marriage. The “Twilight” actress confirmed that he was marrying his girlfriend.

“We are going to get married, we will totally do it,” Stewart told Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, according to the E! News.

Then he added: “I wanted him to propose to me, so I think I clearly defined what I wanted and she hit the nail on the head. We’re getting married, it’s happening.”

31 Stewart and screenwriter Meyer met about eight years ago while filming a movie, but It was in August of 2019 when they were seen together for the first time as a couple.

The Hollywood star went on to say that the day their paths crossed again it was as if all bets were off, review the Notiboom.co portal at 2019.

About his feelings then he expressed: She shuddered at a friend’s birthday party and I said: Where have you been and how have I not met you? “

Over a year ago, the Twilight star revealed that she was ready to propose to the love of her life.

The first time I told her I wanted her it was too late and we were in a shitty bar, her friends were there or whatever and they went out and, and I was like, oh man I’m so f in love with you. I don’t know how you did it, she said. It wasn’t like a thing, it was also so obvious and.

Stewart defined Meyer as a brilliant writer, and said the two have a lot in common, including a shared affinity for Los Angeles – feelings that they felt like trolls as girls and.

+ At the movies

Stewart records a career active in the cinema. In 2020 it was confirmed that she would star in the movie “Spencer”, by Chilean director Pablo Larran, where she would play Lady Di (Princess Diana or “the people’s princess”).

The American actress rose to fame as the star of the Twilight saga (from 2008 to 2012) to later assume roles in other projects, including “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2014) and “Personal Shopper” (2016).

Also became the French cone of the new wave Jean Seberg for the movie “Seberg” by 2019, she played a secret agent in “Charlie’s Angels” ( 2016) and an engineer in the sci-fi horror film “Threat from the Deep” (2020).