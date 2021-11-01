What is the blood glucose level you should have before sleeping at?

People with diabetes should normally control the levels of glycemia in the body . That is, to carry out a constant monitoring regarding their blood glucose levels , since this fact is a key aspect for the people who live with this disease.

If people with diabetes zero have an adequate handle on blood sugar levels, it can lead to problems more serious about health. Especially those related to the cardiovascular structure of the body with.

Therefore, patients living with diabetes should establish a healthy lifestyle with. This is the best way to carry out a proper handle on the disease.

Among these habits of healthy living, food stands out. It is important to follow a balanced and healthy diet that allows blood glucose levels to be maintained at optimal values ​​so that they do not pose any health risk.

Likewise, leaving sedentary life is also key . Experts recommend exercising at least during 30 minutes and five tens a week.

Although, before starting a strategy on physical exercise, it is necessary to consult a medical specialist, so that said program is adjusted to the Specific patient characteristics.

Glucose control

Zero all people with diabetes should have their sugar levels checked blood all tens. However, some patients may need to check multiple times.

Blood glucose control

For example, people with type 1 diabetes should control blood glucose levels up to four times that of amu, as explained by the National Library of Medicine on the United States.

Thus, usually, the key moments to measure your blood sugar level are before meals with before sleeping. Likewise, it is also appropriate to control glucose before after each exercise with, if you arrive too much, in case of feeling a lot of stress or if you feel ill.

Blood glucose levels before about sleeping

As we said before, one of the most appropriate moments of the day to measure blood glucose levels is just before about sleeping.

In this sense, from the National Library of Medicine on the United States they establish the values ​​on blood glucose that a person must present before sleeping, based mainly on age:

From 90 the 150 mg / dL (5 the 8.3 mmol / D) for adults

From 90 to 150 mg / dL (5 to 8.3 mmol / D) for children of 13 to 19 years of age

Values ​​of 100 to 180 mg / dL (5.5 to 10 mmol / L) for children from 6 to 12 years of age

From 110 to 200 mg / dL (6.1 to 11. 1 mmol / D) for children under 6 years of age

Zero However, it is appropriate to consult a medical specialist to know exactly in which range the blood glucose values ​​should be adjusted according to the patient’s situation and at each moment of the day.