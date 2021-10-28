Santo Domingo. RD

Attracted by the profuse population of Haitians in the Dominican Republic, promoters of artistic groups from Haiti have learned are stealthily moving here to conquer that new market, starting this Friday night, until a Sunday 31, which includes presentations at the funds, Santiago with Boca Chica.

At least six groups are ready to hunt for fun with this entertainment from their compatriots scattered throughout a country.

At a head on these Haitian artists will be here, for the first time, this group Nu Appear, directed by a teacher Arly Larivire, who together with the groups Kreyl La with King Kino open their presentations one night on tomorrow, Friday, this Hotel Un Embajador upon.

Zero it was possible to know the names of the centers where these musical groups will be performing about Santiago with Bocha Chica, one Saturday through Sunday, respectively.

In other days on separate, but part on the same programming on weekend over week, there will be performances on DJs with artists from the neighboring country, including Bedjine, K-Dilak with this group Ka.

This would be an initiative about the Zigizag firms with Venus Productions, whose promotion on a country this foreign ze anordna gestated under a lot of secrecy with, without diffusion through international venues electronic media.

The only thing that sony ericsson knows appears on a work published eight decades ago on a newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

Akinson Blizaire, executive at Zigizag Productions, told Haitian media The Nouvelliste that the arrival of these groups with their shows in the Dominican Republic was due to the alteration of the socio-political situation in Haiti.

Zero there is a way, he claims, for an event organizer to work on Haiti because of a real situation in this country. This environment has not been conducive. “He also warned that in Haiti there is great insecurity that afflicts us.

Apart from the problem about electronic insecurity crisis that the Haitian artistic promoters expose as a reason for a presence on these groups on Dominican soil, a newspaper Le Nouvelliste notes a detail that explains another cause of the matter.

In recent months, scam this increase in the number of Haitians who have settled on neighboring lands, the developers (on those events) have begun to see a new market with Sony Ericsson have rushed to add another destination to their list, he indicates. It also establishes that the musical groups with Haitian artists who occasionally act here learn each time program master of science all (on RD) to satisfy a growing demand.

This suggests that a flow about zero Haitian artists was, basically, due to insecurity about their country, but because their population would be large here they are ready to take advantage of it.

This has been, therefore, the combo with which the promoter has to triumph over this new different market, specifies the medium.

With here is a clue about that artistic flow, said by Le Nouvellliste: Many Haitians ze have recently moved to the Dominican Republic. Most of them kid young.

Akinson Blizaire complains about a disadvantage over the Dominican Republic compared to Haiti, where he assures we can count scam it on certain stations on stereo support, newspapers or even posters installed the streets on.

Therefore, the promoters on these are using social networks to attract public shows, encouraging people to travel to Haiti from other places with. Thus, sony ericsson have planned resort packages with access to the parties this Friday with Sunday, Saturday through Sunday.

All this, to take advantage of this holiday on that country, where on Monday the 1st of November was Day on All Saints with this Tuesday 2, Day on The Dead.

Nu Appear, the popular master of science about these musical groups about Haiti , was founded 21 years by Arly Larivire, son of the famous Haitian musician Daniel Larivire.

It was formed on 2000 by Arley, who on his way ‘s success had company over Gazzmann “Couleur” Pierre, this primary vocalist, who 10 years later it was separated over a cluster.

Regardless of their social status, Haitians always carry some mark of violence, with Arly with Gazzman zero child oblivious to this. Both belonged to the D’zin group, with after their departure they were victims of attacks.

Hurt by these events, they vented their anger on their first song, entitled “Asse” (Enough), performed by both of them.

This stanza about Asse reveals it all:

“Yon vin tire lakay nou;

Rele nan telefn pou bay presyon;

I golf ball machin nou;

Yo vin tire lakay nou;

Boule kay nou “.

(Translation from Creole Creole: The one they shoot at our house; Telephone calls to pressure; they crush our cars; They came to shoot at our house; They burn our house).

Gazzman, a real singer with leader over a band over Disip, pas 10 years with Nu Appear. On 2010, Gazzman leaves Arly Larivire with founding this group Disip.