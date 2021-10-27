alejandro-fernndez-donates-100-thousand-dollars-to-causes-on-migrants

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernndez wear 100, 000 dollars on earnings from his American musical tour in a campaign that fights over a separation over immigrant families over United States.

The so-called Foaly gave a check for that amount to the Family members Belong Jointly during a concert over Los Angeles on Saturday, reported a campaign on Tuesday.

Music is a legacy about my family with myself, the fact that my tour has a positive impact on a life of families separated on a border, said Fernández about a statement sent by his representative the AP. I am very proud to be a part of the work that Households Belong Collectively does to bring families together. migrants on a southern US border during the administration of former President Donald Trump. Almost 250 different organizations that promote immigration policies favorable to immigrants participate in the campaign.

We are honored to be beneficiaries of collaborating with Alejandro Fernndez, said Paola Luisi, director of Households Belong Collectively, on a statement. Thanks to your support, we can continue to strengthen our fight for dignity, justice, with compassion for migrant electronic immigrant families by defending our community from cruel immigration policies.

Fernndez announced his US tour in April with your collaboration that includes a campaign. A tour is titled Made in Mexico, just like his last album, ending on the very week after passing through cities like Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, Chi town, Miami with New York.

The singer won last year the Latin Grammy ‘s best album on ranchera / mariachi music for Made on Mexico.