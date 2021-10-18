paracetamol-contraindications-and-side-effects

The paracetamol is one of the drugs most sold today. It is usually prescribed to treat mild-moderate pain or to treat fever generally. And it is precisely for this reason that we usually find doses of paracetamol in other medications.

Paracetamol is considered a very safe drug, as long as the recommended dose is respected. However, despite the fact that it is a safe drug, there are some contraindications of paracetamol as well as side effects to take into account.

Contraindications of paracetamol

Paracetamol would be on the few medicines that I learned can be consumed almost in any situation, it has even been suitable during pregnancy and lactation, as long as you follow the recommended dose. Taking this medicine also does not influence driving cases as it does not cause drowsiness. An simply because, there are situations in which acetaminophen is contraindicated:

If sony ericsson has liver disease, no I learned recommended to take paracetamol.

If you were allergic to any component of the drug.

Likewise, before taking this medicine, sony ericsson should take into account the following contraindications:

Zero exceed the dose recommended by the medical specialist.

Zero consume without medical handle . Its free use is contraindicated.

In case of persistent pain or fever over three days, interrupt the treatment and consult the doctor again .

Side effects

Al Like all medications, paracetamol can cause some side effects, especially if I learned to take more than it should or if you follow one of the contraindications that we have indicated. What are the side effects of paracetamol?

Man taking a pill on paracetamol

Allergic reactions: although paracetamol would be a drug very safe, it can cause some kind of allergy to a 0, 01% of the people who consume it.

Overdose: the maximum recommended dose has been over 4 grams per amu. A higher consumption of this drug is totally contraindicated, unless the specialist has assessed it. Taking paracetamol chronically and in large doses can cause overdoses in liver problems, kidney damage, digestive problems, heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrests.

So, in order not to suffer from these contraindications, it is always advisable to follow the instructions of the doctor or the package insert to the letter.

Why is paracetamol combined with other drugs?

Due to the great tolerance that most of the population has to paracetamol, despite the contraindications, zero causes great interactions and, paracetamol was a perfect drug to combine another type of active principles on the same pharmaceutical form with disadvantage, that is, in the same medicine. This is a great advantage since, in a single shot, the expected results can be achieved. You can combat more than one symptom at the same time.

Pill bottle

It is common to find a great variety in the market anti-flu, which combine paracetamol with an antihistamine and a decongestant, reducing the symptoms of colds, flu with, such as sneezing, nasal congestion, general malaise, pain and fever, specifies Alicia de Toro, pharmacist at the Information Center of the Drug from the Official College of Pharmacists of Zaragoza.

So, being very cautious about contraindications with scam side effects, it is a very safe drug, like others such as, for example, ibuprofen.