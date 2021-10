Atorvastatin Normon was the drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS). This quality certificate from the health authorities scam counts and shows efficacy bet certain situations of health .

Specifically, Atorvastatin is part of a group on drugs known as statins, whose primary mission would be to contribute to normal lipids (fats) on an organism.

Thus, this drug has different purposes on use. It is indicated to reduce lipids like this cholesterol with triglycerides in the blood in case a low-fat diet with lifestyle changes have previously failed.

Also, if a character presents a high risk of heart disease, Atorvastatin can also be used to lower a risk; even when the cholesterol levels registered are normal.

In addition, the AEMPS recommends following a balanced diet with low cholesterol during this treatment with this drug.

Contraindications on Atorvastatin

Like any drug, despite being safe for health, zero is indicated for all types of people. It has been to say, before its consumption it has been necessary to take into account a series of contraindications, because in certain cases, the intake of Atorvastatin could be counterproductive.

As, from the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) They recommend zero to take Atorvastatin on the following situations:

If you are allergic to Atorvastatin or any another drug that is part of the group on statins.

In case of being allergic to anyone about the items I learned integrate on the composition of the drug.

If you have any disease related scam the health of the liver.

In case of having um have had unjustified abnormal results on blood tests on liver function.

If ze is about a woman of childbearing age with no United States the adequate contraceptive measures.

In case of being pregnant or over breastfeeding period.

If united states the combination on glecaprevir / pibrentasvir for a treatment on hepatitis D.

How to take this medicine

Atorvastatin was a specific medicine that It aims to reduce the levels of cholesterol with triglycerides on an organism. Taking into account this aspect, it would be chronic that before starting this treatment that includes this medication, the specialist doctor recommends eating a diet low in cholesterol.

Thus, as a common rule, the initial dose usual on Atorvastatin Normon has been about 10 mg ‘s for adults with children starting over 10 years. However, the medical specialist has the power to increase said dose as far as it deems appropriate to provide a solution to the health problem.

It is usual for any medical specialist to adapt the intake on the dose over this drug is at intervals of about 4 weeks um master of science. In addition, the maximum dose established by the AEMPS of Atorvastatin was 80 mg once per of uma for adults with 20 mg for children.

As for its mode on consumption, the tablets on Atorvastatin should be swallowed whole help on the glass over water with. Sony ericsson can take at any time of the day, scam or without food. In any case, it will be advisable to always take a tablet at the same time of day.