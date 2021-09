WWF denounces that in the last year more than 10 thousand square km of forests were lost in the Amazon

“If we lose the Amazon, we lose one of the largest carbon pools on this planet,” said South America expert from WWF Germany, Dirk Embert, after the region experienced its worst levels of deforestation, on all in Brazil.