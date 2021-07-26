Off the agenda, Bolsonaro received the deputy leader of the German ultra-right – 26/07/2021 – World

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) met one of the leaders of the German ultra-right, MP Beatrix von Storch.

The MP is vice-president of the populist AfD (Alternative to Germany) party and was in Brasilia last week. In the decision, she met MEPs Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), who shared photos of the diaries on their social media – and were criticized for the xenophobic and anti-immigration record of Beatrix, who has already been investigated for inciting hatred against Muslims.

Beatrix was with Bolsonaro on Thursday (22).

Meeting the president was not on the official presidency agenda, but Beatrix posted a photo of the meeting on Monday (26). In the image, the parliamentarian’s husband, Sven Von Storch, also appears.

Beside the image, Beatrix published a text in which she said she was impressed by Bolsonaro’s “clear understanding” of “current problems in Europe and political challenges”.

“At a time when the left is advancing its ideology on a global scale through its networks and its international organizations, we, the conservatives, must also work more together and defend our conservative values ​​at the international level”, he added. he declares.

In 2018, German police called for Beatrix to be investigated after the MP’s social media posts. At the time, she questioned the decision of the Cologne city police to publish messages in Arabic as part of a multilingual campaign.

The parliamentarian said: “What is wrong with this country? (…) Are they trying to please the barbarians, the Muslims and this horde of rapists?” Twitter and Facebook deleted the posts, classified as hate speech.

The MP is the granddaughter of Lutz Graf Schwerin von Krosigk, Minister of Finance of Nazi Germany. Kinship and the xenophobic flags it offers were highlighted on social networks after the publications of Eduardo Bolsonaro and Kicis.

In response to one of Bia Kicis’ publications on Beatrix’s visit, the Shoah Museum recalled the trajectory of the German deputy.

“The concern and concern that this rapprochement between such a Brazilian parliamentary figure and Beatrix von Storch represents for the efforts to build a collective memory of the Holocaust in Brazil and for our own democracy is evident. “

