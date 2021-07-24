For screenwriters, the death of the President of Haiti would make a good series, but the writers must fix the problems – 07/24/2021 – World

A group of mercenaries formed by former high-ranking military personnel from Colombia, with military training from the United States, kills the authoritarian president of a Caribbean country. They hide in the embassy of a country unrecognized by 179 of the 193 UN member states (Taiwan) and exchange gunfire with the police.

Among the possible bosses are an opposition politician and a prime minister who should have left office at the time of the crime, but who ended up taking control of the country.

The plot of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse “looks like something out of a movie”, “it doesn’t take long to be released on Netflix”, “it’s a movie plot”, readers repeated in the comments. on the internet since the day of the crime, in the early morning of the last day 7.

Folha then asked the film and television writers what they thought of the story, who were unanimous: the deal would make a good television series, but the writers will have a hard time getting it on the air.

“I can tell you something that I heard once from Guel Arraes:” Life is a great screenwriter. But it only delivers the first treatment. work. “, says Braulio Mantovani, who has in his portfolio” City of God “,” Tropa de Elite “and” VIPs “, among other films of the genre.

Davi Kolb, one of the authors of the crime drama “Good Morning, Veronica”, says that “reality doesn’t need verisimilitude, it’s crazy, it’s really absurd”, and the screenwriter’s job is precisely to build a credible universe, to establish relations between the facts and the characters and to seek the motives of the crime

He claims the case is instigating precisely because of its loose ends, which can make it a good storytelling resource. For Kolb, a good way to tell the story would be, for example, “through the eyes of a policeman who was parachuted into the story, who knows next to nothing about the case, and we go together for the better. understand what happened “.

“A crime has the potential to destabilize an entire community. We need to understand and unravel the crime, to restore some sort of order. Without being able to understand what happened, it is as if our lives were eternally threatened. This is why the story is fascinating, “he summarizes.

For Ana Reber, author of “Sessão deoterapia” and “Rua Augusta”, it is “one of the stories that we play in the scenario room, which would be incredible in fiction”, she says. She says if she wrote the TV series it would add a geopolitical touch, exploring ties to the United States. In addition to the Pentagon’s military training of Colombians, at least two suspected Haitians were informants for the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). The company that allegedly hired the mercenaries is located in Florida, in the southern United States, where a doctor is also accused of being one of the masterminds of the crime.

But in the end, as much as the show is about politics, “anyone who watches a lot of shows wants to know who catches who, who fell in love with whom. It would be interesting to work these characters well, to add a flavor to these relationships,” she says.

“This scene of the murder, the escape to the Taiwanese embassy, ​​the gunfire, is great to write about. It would definitely make a great TV series. If anyone wants to do it, call me, ”he jokes. .

The lack of answers to the case is reminiscent of a pilot episode of a series, says Chico Mattoso, who wrote “Pico da Neblina”. “If a screenwriter was trying to sell me this story, I would like to know more, to know where he is going. Right now, they are more like bits of a story to tell. Our curiosity.”

For the author, “knowing the political history of Latin America, it is difficult to think of what would be improbable”. “At the same time that it seems like an over-planned act of violence, it’s awkward, because most of them have already been arrested. It reminds me of a Cohen brothers movie,” he concludes, citing the authors. of “Onde os Fracos Não Tem Vez” and “Fargo”.

The death of the Haitian president has created a new wave of instability in the country. The funeral of President Jovenel Moïse, which took place on Friday (23), was marked by demonstrations and police repression, with gunshots and tear gas. The country has experienced episodes of fuel and food shortages.

The investigations into the perpetrators and the motives of the crime have not yet been completed and more than 20 people have been arrested, most of them retired Colombian soldiers.

The country also faced a succession crisis. Claude Joseph, the prime minister who should have left office on the day of the assassination, took over the presidency and extended his powers after declaring a state of siege. After losing international support, Joseph sewed a deal with Ariel Henry, who had been appointed to the post, and passed the post last Tuesday (20), when he was sworn in as foreign minister.

WHO IS WHO IN THE DEATH OF THE PRESIDENT OF HAITI

VICTIM

Jovenel Moise: President of Haiti killed on July 7

SUSPECTED CUSTOMERS

John Joël Joseph: former senator, opponent of Tet Kale, party of Moses, is a fugitive and is identified by the police as one of the brains of the crime Christian Emmanuel Sanon: doctor and pastor, lives in Florida, in the south of the United States, and it also had political pretensions, according to the police; is in prison Claude Joseph: Prime Minister at the time of his death, appeared in the investigations, according to the Colombian press, as suspected of being one of the sponsors of the crime to seize power; Haitian police have denied it is under investigation

OTHER INVOLVED

CTU: Miami-based security company; investigation indicates that he was responsible for hiring retired Colombian military personnel to commit the crime Retired Colombian military personnel: investigation indicates that more than 20 former soldiers are involved, most of whom have experience in Colombian special forces; 18 Colombians are in prison and three were killed. Authorities say most of them were hired as bodyguards and were unaware that the mission was to kill the US president: the operation was planned from Florida, US, according to investigations, and two former informants of the DEA (United States) are suspect in the crime; Pentagon admitted it had trained some of the Colombian military in the past. Moise security guards: Authorities investigate how criminals entered the president’s house without difficulty

OTHER ACTORS

Ariel Henry: He had been appointed Prime Minister and would take office on the day of the president’s death, which did not happen due to the assassination. After the crime, Henry claimed the job, gained international recognition, and struck a deal to take power. The change of command took place on Tuesday (20) Joseph Lambert: leader of the Senate, was appointed by the House to lead the country after the death of Moses, but Claude Joseph remains the de facto leader of the country

remember

July 7: Criminals invade Jovenel Moïse’s private residence, kill the president and leave his wife seriously injured

July 7: A group takes refuge at the Taiwanese embassy, ​​exchanges gunfire with the police and surrenders

July 8: Police identify 28 suspects in the murder of the president, two Haitians with dual U.S. citizenship and 26 former high-ranking Colombian servicemen, who said they were hired as security guards by a Florida company

July 11: Haiti arrests doctor who lives in the United States and accuses him of being one of the masterminds of crime

July 14: Haitian police accuses former opposition senator of being one of the bosses

July 15: Colombian press claims Prime Minister has been investigated as one of possible masterminds, Haitian police deny

July 18: In treatment in the United States, the president’s widow is released and returns to Haiti

July 20: After losing international support, Prime Minister Claude Joseph resigns in favor of Ariel Henry, who had been appointed but not sworn in due to the assassination