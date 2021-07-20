South American leaders congratulate Castillo on elections in Peru; Brazil is silent – 20/07/2021 – World

The proclamation of leftist Pedro Castillo as President of Peru by the country’s electoral tribunal has been hailed by several leaders in the region from all political backgrounds.

One of the first to speak was the Argentine Alberto Fernández, the same Monday evening (19). The center-left Peronist said: “Today I communicated with Pedro Castillo, President-elect of Peru. I expressed my desire that we unite our efforts on behalf of Latin America. We are nations. sisters, in a deep way. I celebrate that the dear Peruvian people face the future in democracy and with institutional solidity “.

Chilean center-right Sebastián Piñera also sent a message via his social networks: “We wish you success in your administration and we are committed to working together to overcome the pandemic, overcome poverty and move towards inclusive and sustainable development, for the good of our peoples. “.

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro posted photos of Castillo and celebrated the opening of a “new political cycle (in Peru), which we hope will be successful for this South American nation. The Venezuelan people embrace our brothers and sisters “.

Leftist Luis Arce (Bolivia) also recalled the bicentenary of Peru’s independence, which will be commemorated on the day of Castillo’s investiture. “A few days before the celebration of its bicentenary, Peru has proclaimed Professor Pedro Castillo its new president.”

The Paraguayan president, Mario Abdo Benítez, center-right, wished “the success of the new elected president” and declared that “our countries are united by historical bonds, which we want to continue to strengthen”.

Uruguayan Luis Lacalle Pou, also center-right, sent a shorter message: “I wish you good management for the good of the Peruvian people”. Colombian Iván Duque said that “we will continue to work to strengthen our economic, cultural and social relations”.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said: “Finally, the electoral tribunal proclaimed our brother Pedro Castillo elected president of Peru. Pedro will teach the most marginalized and sacrificed people how to rule. The Vice-President of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, also celebrated: “our congratulations to those who have finally been proclaimed President-elect of Peru”.

On Monday evening (19), the United States Embassy in Peru also sent a message congratulating the “successful presidential and legislative elections”.

President Jair Bolsonaro and Itamaraty had yet to comment on Castillo’s victory until Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. (20).