China faces horror scenes with flooding in Zhengzhou – 07/20/2021 – Nelson de Sá

Caixin, Guancha, Nanfang, Huanqiiu (Global Times), among the main Chinese vehicles, highlighted with videos and photos the impact of the rain in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, China. By early evening, CCTV, the largest network, reported at least 12 dead.

But it was the videos released by Sina Weibo, reproduced via Twitter by Manya Koetse, editor of What’s on Weibo, Rita Bai, reporter for the Global Times, and by the Xinhua agency itself, which more dramatically described this. that happened, especially with metro passengers:

In short, according to Rita Bai, who was a correspondent in Latin America, citing data published by Caixin and others:

“How terrible are the rains in China? In recent days, Germany has faced the biggest storm in 75 years. Cologne received 154mm of precipitation in 24 hours, whereas today Zhengzhou precipitation is 200mm in one hour!

He added: “I am not an expert, but I think the climate crisis is real and affects us all.”

Some of the videos already showed the bodies of the victims.

