Keiko Fujimori says he will “recognize” loss to Castillo in Peru – 07/19/2021 – World Cup

More than 40 days after the second-round ballot, right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori said Monday (19) that she would “recognize the result” of the election in Peru, after its proclamation by the electoral tribunal.

The jury, after having evaluated all the objections and appeals of Força Popular, the party of Fujimori, must declare the winner of the election the leftist Pedro Castillo.

“I announce that, fulfilling my commitments to all Peruvians, with [o escritor] Mario Vargas Llosa, together with the international community, I will recognize the results because it is what the law and the Constitution mandate that I have sworn to defend, “he said in a statement.

And he added: “The truth will come out in all ways and we will work together to restore the legitimacy of our country. It is now up to us to face together a new stage which will be very difficult, because communism is not enough for the power to liberate it, that is why we want to impose a new constitution “, said Fujimori, referring to the fact that Castillo had promised during a campaign that he would call a referendum to form a new National Assembly.

This is the third consecutive defeat for Fujimori, who is under investigation for corruption, with the aim of acceding to the presidency. She sought to follow in the footsteps of her father, the autocrat Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), in the two previous elections, says Ollanta Humala (2010) and facing Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016).

The difference between them in this last election was just over 44,000 votes.