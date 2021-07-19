“I’m not really nervous,” says Bezos as he prepares for space flight – 07/19/2021 – Market

The American billionaire Jeff Bezos said on Monday (19) that he was excited and curious, but not too nervous, just before boarding the first suborbital flight of his company Blue Origin, along with the youngest and the oldest into space.

The richest person in the world will fly with fellow passengers from a West Texas desert on an 11-minute journey aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard, an 18.3-meter-high rocket and capsule that is fully autonomous. Flying is a major brand in the space tourism industry.

Bezos has a round of television interviews from Blue Origins Launch Pad One, about 20 miles from the small town of Van Horn, in the state of Texas in Die, ahead of the launch, which is scheduled for Tuesday (8 p.m.) at 10:00 a.m. (Brasilia) United States.

“People ask me if I’m nervous. I am not really nervous. I’m excited. I’m curious. I want to know what we’re going to learn, ”Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc, told CBS This Morning.

“We have trained. The vehicle is ready. The crew is ready. The crew is wonderful,” said Bezos. “We are really very optimistic.”

Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos are supported by the pioneer aviator Wally Funk, 82, and Oliver Daemen, 18, who has just graduated from high school and will be studying physics and innovation management at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands in September.

Daemen is the first customer to pay for the flight. His father is the head of the investment firm Somerset Capital Partners.