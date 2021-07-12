In Washington, Hunter Biden continues to distract from his father, Joe – 11/07/2021 – Nelson de Sá

With a photo of Joe Biden’s son smiling in the gardens of the White House (below) and an editorial demanding transparency, the Washington Post reported that the US government is “grappling with the ethics of Hunter’s expensive paintings.” .

He will be able to sell them for up to US $ 500,000 each, an assessment already made by the gallery, but the buyer will remain anonymous.

Refused with virulence by Fox News, a Wall Street Journal op-ed, and Substack reporters like Matt Taibbi:

“Imagine the fury if Donald Trump Jr. had an auction where he sold paintings for between $ 75,000 and $ 500,000 each, and the buyers could remain anonymous.”

It also began to be picked up by The New York Times and CNN.

The WP has been paying attention to Democratic nepotism for a month since it released the report “Children and other relatives of Biden advisers get government jobs.”

Scandals involving the Hunter Biden deals in Ukraine and China were suppressed by US media and social media during the campaign.

LINK PRESENT: Did you like this column? The subscriber can release five free hits from any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.

Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find them here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive daily news alerts. Your subscription helps us to do quality, independent journalism. Thank you!

Over 180 reports and analyzes published every day. A team of more than 120 columnists. Professional journalism that oversees government, disseminates useful and inspiring information, counteracts social media intolerance, and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?

sign the sheet