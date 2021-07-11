It’s not space travel, says Neil Tyson on CNN, but it applies to tourists – 11/7/2021 – Nelson de Sá

It’s not space travel, says Neil Tyson on CNN, but it applies to tourists – 11/7/2021 – Nelson de Sá

About the angry escape of businessman Richard Branson, presenter Fareed Zakaria asked the American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who had replaced Carl Sagan in popularizing science, on CNN: “Is that really space for you?”

Below, to the left, Tyson fell silent and let out a laugh he couldn’t suppress. “No! I’m sorry, i’m sorry Then he added that it is definitely important for tourism.

The exit of the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, Le Monde and others was tortuous and spoke of the “edge of space” or “jusqu’aux frontières de l’espace”.

The WSJ and FT calls say “Branson will reach the edge of space” or “touch the edge of space”. In the French newspaper “Branson Flies to the Frontiers of Space”.

The NYT used the phrase when opening the text, preferring to call their home a little less misleading: “Branson is completing the Virgin flight and trying to open up space tourism.”

Russian financier Kommersant was ironic: “The billionaire said the billionaire flew,” insisted that he was suborbital.

NORTH STREAM 2 NEXT MONTH

Kommersant and other Russians, but also Germans such as the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, watched the interview of the CEO of Nord Stream 2 with the Finanzhandelsblatt more closely and announced in a headline that the pipeline between Russia and Germany would be ready in August.

Matthias Warnig said he had no doubt that the first Nord Stream, which runs through Ukraine, will be maintained in the distribution of Russian gas to Europe. Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Vladimir Putin are meeting this week and are expected to talk about it.

PRESENT LINK: Did you like this column? The subscriber can allow five free accesses to any link per day. Just click the blue F below.