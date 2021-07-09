Sugar cane residues turn into super-resistant nanocrystals in Brazilian research – 07/09/2021 – Science

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminJuly 9, 2021
31

Scientists from Embrapa Instrumentação in São Carlos (SP) have succeeded in producing super-resistant nanocrystals from sugar cane bagasse and straw (biomass). These structures are similar in shape to grains of rice, but are about 200,000 times smaller.

Cellulose nanocrystals are still new to the industry. Since they are very hard and light, they can contribute to the construction of more resistant materials. The possible uses are diverse and range from packaging to car covers.

They are obtained from the cellulose contained in sugar cane, as the chemical engineer Cristiane Farinas, researcher at Embrapa and one of the study participants, describes in an article published in the journal Industrial Crops and Products late last year.

“A material with a proportion of 0.1 to 1% of nanocrystals already has improved mechanical strength,” says Farinas.

Brazilian research arises from a desire to make the biorefinery a more sustainable and economically profitable company. In these plants, biomass from various sources is converted into fuels such as ethanol.

Very few of these mills are currently able to produce so-called second-generation ethanol from sugar cane bagasse, which is less economically advantageous.

“Our original idea was to propose new technologies and ways to make full use of sugar cane, not just making ethanol and sugar as is already practical. Since nanocrystals have a high added value, there is the potential to make biorefineries economically viable, ”says Farina.

Sugarcane bagasse can be burned to generate electricity, and at least some of the plant’s straw remains in the soil to aid in nutrient cycling, making the soil richer.

According to the scientist, nanocrystals from eucalyptus pulp are already being produced on a commercial scale in the USA, Canada and Europe.

In order to get to nanocrystals, scientists have to deconstruct the structures of the sugar cane residue. “You have to think of the process as an onion losing its layers,” says Farinas. An organic solvent will help reduce the material and remove some of the biomass. Through chemical hydrolysis with acid, it then reaches the crystalline part of the material – the so-called nanocrystals.

During this deconstruction, other bagasse and straw molecules are removed. Some of them, like lignin, may also be reused by industry in the future to protect against sunlight.

Farinas says the team is now investigating alternative ways, which are less aggressive to the environment, to reach the nanocrystals, using enzymes and organic acids. The research is funded by FAPESP (São Paulo State Research Support Foundation).

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminJuly 9, 2021
31
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Secret Meetings Reflect Biden Pressure for Middle East Change – 09/07/2021 – Jaime Spitzcovsky

Secret Meetings Reflect Biden Pressure for Middle East Change – 09/07/2021 – Jaime Spitzcovsky

July 10, 2021
Photo of Explosion of Covid cases turns Spain into a new ‘risk zone’ in European context – Normalitas

Explosion of Covid cases turns Spain into a new ‘risk zone’ in European context – Normalitas

July 9, 2021
Photo of With the Long March as a founding myth, the Communist Party led China to register rail and road expansion – 07/09/2021 – World

With the Long March as a founding myth, the Communist Party led China to register rail and road expansion – 07/09/2021 – World

July 9, 2021
Photo of Nigeria student kidnappings quit ideology and turn into profitable industry – 07/09/2021 – world

Nigeria student kidnappings quit ideology and turn into profitable industry – 07/09/2021 – world

July 9, 2021
Back to top button