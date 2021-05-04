NYT warns of false coverage for Bolsonaro – 04/05/2021 – Nelson de Sá

The New York Times public relations profile on Twitter posted a post, in Portuguese, with an alert in the image below, from an adulterated cover of the newspaper. Says the NYT:

“We are aware that a manipulated version of the New York Times front page is circulating the Internet with false stories and an image of pro-President Jair Bolsonaro protests. The New York Times did not publish this coverage.”

The newspaper suggests following the coverage of Brazil here. The coverage had already been evaluated by audit services, such as Lupa.

